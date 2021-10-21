EDM.com Playlist Picks: deadmau5, Above & Beyond, Cosmic Gate and Markus Schulz [9/20/21]

October 21, 2021
It's EDC Week and we've updated our Spotify playlists to get hyped for an unparalleled slate of performances happening at Élia Beach Club this weekend.
EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in electronic dance music. Check out some of our favorite new adds below.

EDM.com Top Hits

Hypnocurrency - deadmau5 & Rezz

When The Summer Dies - deadmau5 & Lights

Ghosts 'n' Stuff (feat. Rob Swire) - deadmau5

Festival Hits

Exploration of Space - Cosmic Gate

It's EDC Week and we've updated our Spotify playlists to get hyped for an unparalleled slate of performances happening at Élia Beach Club this weekend.

Blame (feat. Diana Miro) - Cosmic Gate

Feel Alive - Markus Schulz, London Thor, Valentino Alessandrini

Electronic Avenue

Blue Monday - Above & Beyond

Almost Home - Above & Beyond & Justine Suissa

See The End - Above & Beyond, Seven Lions & Opposite the Other

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

