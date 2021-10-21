EDM.com Playlist Picks: deadmau5, Above & Beyond, Cosmic Gate and Markus Schulz [9/20/21]
EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in electronic dance music. Check out some of our favorite new adds below.
EDM.com Top Hits
Hypnocurrency - deadmau5 & Rezz
When The Summer Dies - deadmau5 & Lights
Ghosts 'n' Stuff (feat. Rob Swire) - deadmau5
Festival Hits
Exploration of Space - Cosmic Gate
Blame (feat. Diana Miro) - Cosmic Gate
Feel Alive - Markus Schulz, London Thor, Valentino Alessandrini
Electronic Avenue
Blue Monday - Above & Beyond
Almost Home - Above & Beyond & Justine Suissa
See The End - Above & Beyond, Seven Lions & Opposite the Other
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.