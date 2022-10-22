EDM.com Playlist Picks: Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, Tsu Nami & More [10/21/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Christina Aguilera - Beautiful (Benny Benassi Remix)
KSHMR - The Devil You Know (feat. Micky Blue)
Justin Caruso - Fall Tonight
Lastlings - Get What You Want
Festival Hits 2022
Valentino Khan - Goin Up
David Guetta & MORTEN - Element
€URO TRA$H, Wax Motif, Yellow Claw & Bok Nero - So Hypnotic
Electronic Avenue
Seven Lions - Someday
Tsu Nami & Skyler Cocco - Party (Tails Remix)
pluko & demotapes - UltraViolettt+
