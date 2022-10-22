Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, Tsu Nami & More [10/21/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, Tsu Nami & More [10/21/22]

New major releases include tracks from KSHMR, Lastlings, Benny Benassi and more.

Christian Wade/EDM.com

New major releases include tracks from KSHMR, Lastlings, Benny Benassi and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Christina Aguilera - Beautiful (Benny Benassi Remix)

KSHMR - The Devil You Know (feat. Micky Blue)

Justin Caruso - Fall Tonight

Lastlings - Get What You Want 

Festival Hits 2022

Valentino Khan - Goin Up

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, Tsu Nami & More [10/21/22]

New major releases include tracks from KSHMR, Lastlings, Benny Benassi and more.

By Koji Aiken
ILLENIUM and MAX
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM and MAX Team Up for Anthemic Single, "Worst Day"

"Worst Day" is angsty electronic anthem with a punk twist.

By Mikala Lugen
Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Remembering "A Reflection of Love": Watch the Official Tomorrowland 2022 Aftermovie

Tomorrowland hosted the official premiere of its 2022 aftermovie in Amsterdam's famed Royal Theater Tuschinski at ADE.

By Mikala Lugen

David Guetta & MORTEN - Element

€URO TRA$H, Wax Motif, Yellow Claw & Bok Nero - So Hypnotic

Electronic Avenue

Seven Lions - Someday

Tsu Nami & Skyler Cocco - Party (Tails Remix)

pluko & demotapes - UltraViolettt+

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

Related

charlotte de witte
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Charlotte de Witte, Disclosure and Kx5 [10/14/22]

New major releases include tracks from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, ARTBAT, Tsu Nami and more.

zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Zedd, Tiësto, Steve Aoki and More [12/17/21]

New major releases include tracks from Julian Jordan, James Hype and more.

beyonce
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Beyoncé, CID, Slushii & More [6/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, Juelz, Dr. Fresch and more.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Adventure Club, deadmau5, and Malaa [10/29/21]

New major releases include tracks from BIJOU, Wax Motif, Adventure Club and more.

SLANDER - Coachella 2022 - brphotoco 2
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: SLANDER, Calvin Harris, Eliminate & More [8/5/22]

New major releases include tracks from MORTEN, Habstrakt, Nitepunk and more.

Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto and Malaa [2/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Galantis, Kill The Noise, Kygo and more.

alison wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, Oliver Heldens and More [12/03/21]

New major releases include tracks from Honey & Badger, Darkzy, ILLENIUM and more.

David Guetta and MORTEN
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Jonas Blue and More [01/07/22]

New major releases include tracks from Conro, Steve Aoki, Hugel and more.