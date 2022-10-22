EDM.com Playlist Picks: Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, Tsu Nami & More [10/21/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Christina Aguilera - Beautiful (Benny Benassi Remix)

KSHMR - The Devil You Know (feat. Micky Blue)

Justin Caruso - Fall Tonight

Lastlings - Get What You Want

Festival Hits 2022

Valentino Khan - Goin Up

David Guetta & MORTEN - Element

€URO TRA$H, Wax Motif, Yellow Claw & Bok Nero - So Hypnotic

Electronic Avenue

Seven Lions - Someday

Tsu Nami & Skyler Cocco - Party (Tails Remix)

pluko & demotapes - UltraViolettt+

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.