EDM.com Playlist Picks: Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.. & More [10/28/22]

New major releases include tracks from GRiZ, Just A Gent, J. Worra and more.

Christopher Kuzman

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Fred again.. - Bleu (better with time)

GRiZ feat. ProbCause & Chrishira Perrier - Skydive

J. Worra feat. Nathan Nicholson - Lightning To Strike

Festival Hits 2022

Rezz - ID1

WHIPPED CREAM & The Duchess - Be Here (La La La)

Noizu & Second City - More Love

Electronic Avenue

Alison Wonderland - Down The Line

Gryffin feat. Elley Duhé - Forever

Just A Gent, David Feldman & Tim Moyo - Between Two

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

