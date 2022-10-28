EDM.com Playlist Picks: Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.. & More [10/28/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Fred again.. - Bleu (better with time)
GRiZ feat. ProbCause & Chrishira Perrier - Skydive
J. Worra feat. Nathan Nicholson - Lightning To Strike
Festival Hits 2022
Rezz - ID1
WHIPPED CREAM & The Duchess - Be Here (La La La)
Noizu & Second City - More Love
Electronic Avenue
Alison Wonderland - Down The Line
Gryffin feat. Elley Duhé - Forever
Just A Gent, David Feldman & Tim Moyo - Between Two
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.