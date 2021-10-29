EDM.com Playlist Picks: Adventure Club, deadmau5, and Malaa [10/29/21]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Hyperlandia - deadmau5 & Foster The People

Tell It To My Heart - MEDUZA & Hozier

Money On My Mind - HVME

Festival Hits 2021

Who I Am - Malaa

Come Again ( feat. Scrufizzer) - Wax Motif & Shahay

Bust It - BIJOU & Nostalgix

Electronic Avenue

Drive (feat. Tilian) - Adventure Club & BEAUZ

Fall To Me (Arcando Remix) - Flux Pavilion & Chime

After You (feat. Calle Lehmann) - Gryffin & Jason Ross

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.