EDM.com Playlist Picks: Adventure Club, deadmau5, and Malaa [10/29/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Hyperlandia - deadmau5 & Foster The People
Tell It To My Heart - MEDUZA & Hozier
Money On My Mind - HVME
Festival Hits 2021
Who I Am - Malaa
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Adventure Club, deadmau5, and Malaa [10/29/21]
New major releases include tracks from BIJOU, Wax Motif, Adventure Club and more.
Atish Talks Fatherhood, New Music, and DJing at Minimal Effort's Can't-Miss Halloween Bash in L.A.
"They’ve produced shows with first class lineups and I’m thrilled to be featured alongside some of the industry’s best."
Listen to The Bloody Beetroots' Original Soundtrack for Motorcycle Sim Game "RiMS Racing"
Alongside the soundtrack, players will be able to download in-game content inspired by Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo's iconic getup.
Come Again ( feat. Scrufizzer) - Wax Motif & Shahay
Bust It - BIJOU & Nostalgix
Electronic Avenue
Drive (feat. Tilian) - Adventure Club & BEAUZ
Fall To Me (Arcando Remix) - Flux Pavilion & Chime
After You (feat. Calle Lehmann) - Gryffin & Jason Ross
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.