Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, John Summit, KUČKA & More [11/4/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, John Summit, KUČKA & More [11/4/22]

New major releases include tracks from RIOT, Will Sparks, Dillon Nathaniel and more.

Christian Wade/EDM.com

New major releases include tracks from RIOT, Will Sparks, Dillon Nathaniel and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

David Guetta & MORTEN - You Can't Change Me (feat. RAYE)

Kaskade & Justus - Dance with Me

HUGEL, BLOND:ISH & Nfasis - Tra Tra

Festival Hits 2022

John Summit - Show Me (feat. Hannah Boleyn)

Tsuki, Subshock & Evangelos - Beside Me

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gryffin
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, John Summit, KUČKA & More [11/4/22]

New major releases include tracks from RIOT, Will Sparks, Dillon Nathaniel and more.

By Koji Aiken
mike posner
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: Zedd and ellis Co-Produce New Edit of Mike Posner's "I'm Not Dead Yet"

Zedd and ellis transformed Posner's latest single, bringing an uplifting atmosphere to "I'm Not Dead Yet."

By Cameron Sunkel
whyte fang
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Whyte Fang's Hypnotic Single, "Girl"

Alison Wonderland continues to let her most experimental ideas flow as the saga of Whyte Fang unfolds.

By Cameron Sunkel

Will Sparks - HARD

Dillon Nathaniel - Where I Belong

RIOT - Buck Shots

Electronic Avenue

Gryffin - Lose Your Love (with Matt Maeson)

KUČKA - Not There

Vincent & Alice Berg - Lucky Mistake Her 2.0 (W IN K Remix)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

Related

gryffin
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]

New major releases include tracks from Nicky Romero, Virtual Riot, Will Sparks and more.

aluna forgeta bout me
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Aluna, Alan Walker, Matroda & More [9/30/22]

New major releases include tracks from Bleu Clair, RIOT, Zandros and more.

haliene
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: HALIENE, John Summit, Don Diablo & More [6/3/22]

New major releases include tracks from Purple Disco Machine, SIDEPIECE, Justus and more.

David Guetta and MORTEN
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Jonas Blue and More [01/07/22]

New major releases include tracks from Conro, Steve Aoki, Hugel and more.

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Blasterjaxx [4/01/22]

New major releases include tracks from CID, Wax Motif, Grabbitz and more.

SLANDER - Coachella 2022 - brphotoco 2
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: SLANDER, Calvin Harris, Eliminate & More [8/5/22]

New major releases include tracks from MORTEN, Habstrakt, Nitepunk and more.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.. & More [10/28/22]

New major releases include tracks from GRiZ, Just A Gent, J. Worra and more.

Tiesto at The City Cancun for Pollen Presents Tiesto The Trip Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Calvin Harris, Beyoncé, Tiësto & More [7/29/22]

New major releases include tracks from Nostalgix, John Summit, Knock2 and more.