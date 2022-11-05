EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, John Summit, KUČKA & More [11/4/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
David Guetta & MORTEN - You Can't Change Me (feat. RAYE)
Kaskade & Justus - Dance with Me
HUGEL, BLOND:ISH & Nfasis - Tra Tra
Festival Hits 2022
John Summit - Show Me (feat. Hannah Boleyn)
Tsuki, Subshock & Evangelos - Beside Me
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, John Summit, KUČKA & More [11/4/22]
New major releases include tracks from RIOT, Will Sparks, Dillon Nathaniel and more.
Listen: Zedd and ellis Co-Produce New Edit of Mike Posner's "I'm Not Dead Yet"
Zedd and ellis transformed Posner's latest single, bringing an uplifting atmosphere to "I'm Not Dead Yet."
Listen to Whyte Fang's Hypnotic Single, "Girl"
Alison Wonderland continues to let her most experimental ideas flow as the saga of Whyte Fang unfolds.
Will Sparks - HARD
Dillon Nathaniel - Where I Belong
RIOT - Buck Shots
Electronic Avenue
Gryffin - Lose Your Love (with Matt Maeson)
KUČKA - Not There
Vincent & Alice Berg - Lucky Mistake Her 2.0 (W IN K Remix)
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.