EDM.com Playlist Picks: William Black, Party Favor and More [11/05/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Never Let Me Go - Timmy Trumpet, Cascada, Harris & Ford
The Motto - Tiësto & Ava Max
Wherever You Go (feat. John Martin) - Alok
Festival Hits 2021
Adventures of Babylon (feat. Dissolut) - Moguai
Whenever You're Around - Party Favor
Breathless - Tony Junior, Futuristic Polar Bears & Skazi
Electronic Avenue
i hope ur miserable until ur dead (Jauz Remix) - Nessa Barrett
Remedy (feat. Annie Schindel) - William Black
Waterfall (with RUNN) - RIOT & Far Out
Bass Instinct
Floating Underwater Above The Clouds - Mersiv
Utopia - Player Dave
Falling In Love - CloZee
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Bass Instinct Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.