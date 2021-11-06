Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: William Black, Party Favor and More [11/05/21]
EDM.com Playlist Picks: William Black, Party Favor and More [11/05/21]

New major releases include tracks from Tiësto, Alok, Moguai and more.
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Never Let Me Go - Timmy Trumpet, Cascada, Harris & Ford

The Motto - Tiësto & Ava Max

Wherever You Go (feat. John Martin) - Alok

Festival Hits 2021

Adventures of Babylon (feat. Dissolut) - Moguai

Whenever You're Around - Party Favor

Breathless - Tony Junior, Futuristic Polar Bears & Skazi

Electronic Avenue

i hope ur miserable until ur dead (Jauz Remix) - Nessa Barrett

Remedy (feat. Annie Schindel) - William Black

Waterfall (with RUNN) - RIOT & Far Out

Bass Instinct

Floating Underwater Above The Clouds - Mersiv

Utopia - Player Dave

Falling In Love - CloZee

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Bass Instinct Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

