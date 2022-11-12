Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, ROSSY, Kygo & More [11/11/22]

New major releases include tracks from Kx5, Chris Lake, Prospa and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Galantis, David Guetta & MNEK - Damn (You've Got Me Saying)

Kygo - The Way We Were (feat. Plested)

Clean Bandit & Elley Duhé - Don't Leave Me Lonely (Punctual Remix)

Festival Hits 2022

Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade & James French - Avalanche

Chris Lake - In The Yuma (feat. Aatig)

rossy
Chris Lake Drops Long-Awaited House Track, "In The Yuma"

Two years later, "In The Yuma" is officially out on streaming platforms via Lake's Black Book Records.

Triple Threat: VASSY, Bingo Players and Disco Fries Team Up for Bubbly House Track, "Pieces"

"Pieces" wraps leading vintage piano chords, soulful house production, and upbeat pop vocals into a heart-warming dance floor track.

Miane - Fears In The Fire (feat. Camden Cox)

Black Carl! & Saka - Rush Hour

Gl0bal, Big Jest - Demon Hours

Electronic Avenue

Flume - Slugger 1.4 [2014 Export.WAV]

Prospa - Made 4 U

ROSSY - KARMA (With Jazz Cartier)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

