EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, ROSSY, Kygo & More [11/11/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Galantis, David Guetta & MNEK - Damn (You've Got Me Saying)
Kygo - The Way We Were (feat. Plested)
Clean Bandit & Elley Duhé - Don't Leave Me Lonely (Punctual Remix)
Festival Hits 2022
Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade & James French - Avalanche
Chris Lake - In The Yuma (feat. Aatig)
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, ROSSY, Kygo & More [11/11/22]
New major releases include tracks from Kx5, Chris Lake, Prospa and more.
Chris Lake Drops Long-Awaited House Track, "In The Yuma"
Two years later, "In The Yuma" is officially out on streaming platforms via Lake's Black Book Records.
Triple Threat: VASSY, Bingo Players and Disco Fries Team Up for Bubbly House Track, "Pieces"
"Pieces" wraps leading vintage piano chords, soulful house production, and upbeat pop vocals into a heart-warming dance floor track.
Miane - Fears In The Fire (feat. Camden Cox)
Black Carl! & Saka - Rush Hour
Gl0bal, Big Jest - Demon Hours
Electronic Avenue
Flume - Slugger 1.4 [2014 Export.WAV]
Prospa - Made 4 U
ROSSY - KARMA (With Jazz Cartier)
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.