EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Robin Schulz, Keys N Krates [11/12/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
World We Used to Know - Alan Walker & Winona Oak
21 - AREA21 (Martin Garrix & Maejor)
Young Right Now - Robin Schulz & Dennis Lloyd
Festival Hits
Call On Me (feat. Georgia Ku) [Justus Remix] - Sam Feldt
A Drug From God - Chris Lake & NPC
You Give Me A Feeling - Vintage Culture & James Hype
Electronic Avenue
Never Surrender (feat. Sarah de Warren) - Adventure Club & Codeko
The Truth - Maazel & Sam Lamar
Strangers - DROELOE
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.