November 12, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Robin Schulz, Keys N Krates  [11/12/21]
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Robin Schulz, Keys N Krates  [11/12/21]

New major releases include tracks from Chris Lake, Sam Feldt, Adventure Club and more.
Rikkard Häggbom

New major releases include tracks from Chris Lake, Sam Feldt, Adventure Club and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

World We Used to Know - Alan Walker & Winona Oak

21 - AREA21 (Martin Garrix & Maejor)

Young Right Now - Robin Schulz & Dennis Lloyd

Festival Hits

Call On Me (feat. Georgia Ku) [Justus Remix] - Sam Feldt

Alan Walker Rikkard Haggbom
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Robin Schulz, Keys N Krates [9/24/21]

New major releases include tracks from Chris Lake, Sam Feldt, Adventure Club and more.

45 seconds ago
swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Reflect On 2012 Split: "We Needed to Miss Each Other"

The legendary dance music trio recently opened up about their breakup and comeback trail in a candid interview.

2 hours ago
Sherm and Flynninho
MUSIC RELEASES

Sherm and Flynninho Reunite on Introspective Deep House Collab, "Used 2 Be"

Despite its minimalistic lyrics, "Used 2 Be" is packed with unrelenting, raw emotion.

2 hours ago

A Drug From God - Chris Lake & NPC

You Give Me A Feeling - Vintage Culture & James Hype

Electronic Avenue

Never Surrender (feat. Sarah de Warren) - Adventure Club & Codeko

The Truth - Maazel & Sam Lamar

Strangers - DROELOE

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

