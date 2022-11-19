EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ARTBAT, PinkPantheress and More [11/18/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

PinkPantheress - Do you miss me?

ARTBAT, Argy & Zafrir - Tibet

Romy & Fred again.. - Strong

Festival Hits 2022

Gorillaz - New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown) [Dom Dolla Remix]

Nostalgix & Chi City - Party All Night

G Jones & ISOxo - Say What

Gordo & Feid - Hombres y Mujeres

Electronic Avenue

Cheat Codes & MacKenzie Porter - One Night Left

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (ILLENIUM Remix)

Tails & Benji Lewis - is that ok?

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.