EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ARTBAT, PinkPantheress and More [11/18/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
PinkPantheress - Do you miss me?
ARTBAT, Argy & Zafrir - Tibet
Romy & Fred again.. - Strong
Festival Hits 2022
Gorillaz - New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown) [Dom Dolla Remix]
Nostalgix & Chi City - Party All Night
G Jones & ISOxo - Say What
Gordo & Feid - Hombres y Mujeres
Electronic Avenue
Cheat Codes & MacKenzie Porter - One Night Left
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (ILLENIUM Remix)
Tails & Benji Lewis - is that ok?
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.