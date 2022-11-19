Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ARTBAT, PinkPantheress and More [11/18/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ARTBAT, PinkPantheress and More [11/18/22]

New major releases include tracks from ILLENIUM, Nostalgix, ISOxo and more.

Chris Braun

New major releases include tracks from ILLENIUM, Nostalgix, ISOxo and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

PinkPantheress - Do you miss me?

ARTBAT, Argy & Zafrir - Tibet

Romy & Fred again.. - Strong

Festival Hits 2022

Gorillaz - New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown) [Dom Dolla Remix]

Nostalgix & Chi City - Party All Night

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

KHIVA
MUSIC RELEASES

KHIVA Drops Genre-Bending EP, "Phantom Forces"

The rising producer-rapper likened the impressive EP to "a bunch of separate personalities all working together."

By Mikala Lugen
ARTBAT
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ARTBAT, PinkPantheress and More [11/18/22]

New major releases include tracks from ILLENIUM, Nostalgix, ISOxo and more.

By Koji Aiken
[Press pic 2] Kaskade (c) Mark Owens
NEWS

Resorts World Las Vegas Inks Deal With Kaskade to Join Formidable 2023 Resident Lineup

Kaskade is set to debut at Resorts World's Zouk Nightclub in January 2023.

By Cameron Sunkel

G Jones & ISOxo - Say What

Gordo & Feid - Hombres y Mujeres

Electronic Avenue

Cheat Codes & MacKenzie Porter - One Night Left

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (ILLENIUM Remix)

Tails & Benji Lewis - is that ok?

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

Related

dom dolla
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ODESZA, Anna Lunoe & More [7/15/22]

New major releases include tracks from Porter Robinson, Destructo, Bexxie and more.

rossy
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, ROSSY, Kygo & More [11/11/22]

New major releases include tracks from Kx5, Chris Lake, Prospa and more.

Tiesto at The City Cancun for Pollen Presents Tiesto The Trip Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Calvin Harris, Beyoncé, Tiësto & More [7/29/22]

New major releases include tracks from Nostalgix, John Summit, Knock2 and more.

area21
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: AREA21, Cheat Codes, Don Diablo and More [10/15/21]

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, ILLENIUM and 30 Seconds To Mars, and more.

seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, Tsu Nami & More [10/21/22]

New major releases include tracks from KSHMR, Lastlings, Benny Benassi and more.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.. & More [10/28/22]

New major releases include tracks from GRiZ, Just A Gent, J. Worra and more.

louis the child
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Louis The Child, Alesso, SLANDER & More [4/22/22]

New major releases include tracks from PinkPantheress, Valentino Khan & Dillon Francis and more.

Nora En Pure during sunset performing at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nora En Pure, Hannah Wants, SLANDER and More [9/23/22]

New major releases include tracks from Malaa, GRiZ, Fred again.. and more.