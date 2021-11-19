Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kaytranada, Alesso, San Holo [11/19/21]
Publish date:

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kaytranada, Alesso, San Holo [11/19/21]

New major releases include tracks from deadmau5, Marten Hørger, Kaivon and more.
Author:

Jason Myers/Memorandum Media for EDM.com

New major releases include tracks from deadmau5, Marten Hørger, Kaivon and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Intimidated (feat. H.E.R) - Kaytranada

Somebody To Use - Alesso

Hyperlandia (feat. Foster The People) [Lamorn Remix] - deadmau5

Festival Hits 2021

Hip Hop - Neon Steve & Marten Hørger

Hyperspace (feat. Teza Sumendra) - Bleu Clair

Something Bout You - Sikdope

Recommended Articles

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Deathpact Stun On Gritty New Single, "Mitosis": Listen

Arriving by way of Deadbeats, "Mitosis" is the perfect fusion of Blanke and Deathpact's signature sounds.

49 minutes ago
GT _ NO FACE DOT
MUSIC RELEASES

GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Reunite for Bubbly Dance-Pop Jam, "Try This Again"

The duo have returned with yet another bubbly electronic jam.

1 hour ago
griz subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to GRiZ and Subtronics' Hotly Anticipated "Griztronics" Sequel

Take a listen to "Griztronics II (Another Level)" before it dominates the festival circuit.

2 hours ago

Electronic Avenue

Saving Live - ARMNHMR & Bella Renee

Just A Dream - Kaivon & Lucii

Mean It - Manila Killa, San Holo & Nick Lopez

Bass Instinct

Bomba - Cesco

Mad - NotLö & Mythm

Generals - Trampa, Killa P, Vulgatron

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Bass Instincts Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

Related

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Adventure Club, deadmau5, and Malaa [10/29/21]

New major releases include tracks from BIJOU, Wax Motif, Adventure Club and more.

William Black
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: William Black, Party Favor and More [11/05/21]

New major releases include tracks from Tiësto, Alok, Moguai and more.

alesso
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alesso, David Guetta, Dillon Francis and More [8/20/21]

New major releases include tracks from Axwell, Dabin and more.

Afrojack at Tomorrowland
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Afrojack, DJ Snake, REZZ and More [10/01/21]

New major releases include tracks from Sonny Fodera, Claptone, Hugel and more.

deadmau5 & Lights Leah Sems
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5, ILLENIUM and More [7/16/21]

New major releases include tracks from Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5, ILLENIUM and more.

Alan Walker Rikkard Haggbom
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Robin Schulz, Keys N Krates [9/24/21]

New major releases include tracks from Chris Lake, Sam Feldt, Adventure Club and more.

Tiesto holding headphones and wearing a red jacket while DJing in front of a big crowd.
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Tiësto, Kygo, Said The Sky and More [8/13/21]

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, Joel Corry & Jax Jones, and more.

dj-snake
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: DJ Snake, Marten Hørger & Claude VonStroke [7/23/21]

New major releases include tracks from DJ Snake, Marten Hørger, Claude VonStroke and more.