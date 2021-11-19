EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kaytranada, Alesso, San Holo [11/19/21]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Somebody To Use - Alesso

Hyperlandia (feat. Foster The People) [Lamorn Remix] - deadmau5

Festival Hits 2021

Hip Hop - Neon Steve & Marten Hørger

Hyperspace (feat. Teza Sumendra) - Bleu Clair

Something Bout You - Sikdope

Electronic Avenue

Saving Live - ARMNHMR & Bella Renee

Just A Dream - Kaivon & Lucii

Mean It - Manila Killa, San Holo & Nick Lopez

Bass Instinct

Bomba - Cesco

Mad - NotLö & Mythm

Generals - Trampa, Killa P, Vulgatron

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Bass Instincts Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.