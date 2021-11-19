EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kaytranada, Alesso, San Holo [11/19/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Intimidated (feat. H.E.R) - Kaytranada
Somebody To Use - Alesso
Hyperlandia (feat. Foster The People) [Lamorn Remix] - deadmau5
Festival Hits 2021
Hip Hop - Neon Steve & Marten Hørger
Hyperspace (feat. Teza Sumendra) - Bleu Clair
Something Bout You - Sikdope
Electronic Avenue
Saving Live - ARMNHMR & Bella Renee
Just A Dream - Kaivon & Lucii
Mean It - Manila Killa, San Holo & Nick Lopez
Bass Instinct
Bomba - Cesco
Mad - NotLö & Mythm
Generals - Trampa, Killa P, Vulgatron
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Bass Instincts Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.