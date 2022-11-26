EDM.com Playlist Picks: i_o, Pauline Herr, Don Diablo & More [11/25/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

i_o & Lights - idk

Don Diablo - Journey (Take Me Where You Wanna)

MOTi - Faded

Festival Hits 2022

DJ Hanzel & Dillon Francis - Gumby

HUGEL, Merk & Kremont & Lirico En La Casa - Marianela (Que Pasa)

Mason Talbot - Lookin' For

Electronic Avenue

3LAU - Too Late For Love

Pauline Herr - Let You Go

Amidy, Danny Olson & Tyler Graves - Gravity

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.