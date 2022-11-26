EDM.com Playlist Picks: i_o, Pauline Herr, Don Diablo & More [11/25/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
i_o & Lights - idk
Don Diablo - Journey (Take Me Where You Wanna)
MOTi - Faded
Festival Hits 2022
DJ Hanzel & Dillon Francis - Gumby
HUGEL, Merk & Kremont & Lirico En La Casa - Marianela (Que Pasa)
Mason Talbot - Lookin' For
Electronic Avenue
3LAU - Too Late For Love
Pauline Herr - Let You Go
Amidy, Danny Olson & Tyler Graves - Gravity
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.