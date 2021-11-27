Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nicky Romero, Mura Masa, Crankdat and More [11/26/21]
Publish date:

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nicky Romero, Mura Masa, Crankdat and More [11/26/21]

New major releases include tracks from Alan Walker, FAULHABER, NIGHTMRE and more.
Author:

Kevin Anthony Canales

New major releases include tracks from Alan Walker, FAULHABER, NIGHTMRE and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Why Do I Call - Nicky Romero

Raining On Me (feat. FAST BOY) - FAULHABER & Noel Holler

Time (Alan Walker Remix) - Hans Zimmer

Festival Hits 2021

You Get - Dubdogz & Volkoder

Recommended Articles

Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nicky Romero, Mura Masa, Crankdat and More [11/26/21]

New major releases include tracks from Alan Walker, FAULHABER, NIGHTMRE and more.

12 seconds ago
Adventure Club at Havana Nightclub in The Grand Oasis at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun
INTERVIEWS

Adventure Club On New Album, NFTs and the Future of Melodic Dubstep

"It’s important to give the power back to musicians as opposed to having a middleman kind of control everything."

23 hours ago
sherwood forest
EVENTS

Fascinating Roots of Electric Forest Revealed In New Documentary, "A Million Shining Lights"

The film features insightful commentary from Louis The Child, 12th Planet, GRiZ, and more.

Nov 26, 2021

Rebord - Unmet Ozcan

California Dreamin' (Vintage Culture Remix) - Chris Lorenzo

Electronic Avenue

2gether - Mura Masa

Weight Of The World - Crankdat

Shady Intentions (feat. Tori Levett) - NGHTMRE & Zeds Dead

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

Related

Alan Walker Rikkard Haggbom
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Robin Schulz, Keys N Krates [9/24/21]

New major releases include tracks from Chris Lake, Sam Feldt, Adventure Club and more.

William Black
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: William Black, Party Favor and More [11/05/21]

New major releases include tracks from Tiësto, Alok, Moguai and more.

kaytranada
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kaytranada, Alesso, San Holo [11/19/21]

New major releases include tracks from deadmau5, Marten Hørger, Kaivon and more.

ofenbach
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Ofenbach, Steve Aoki, AREA21 and More [9/17/21]

New major releases include tracks from AC Slater, William Black and Apashe and more.

gryffin
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]

New major releases include tracks from Nicky Romero, Virtual Riot, Will Sparks and more.

alan walker
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Becky Hill, Flume and More [8/27/21]

New major releases include tracks from Habstrakt, Anti Up, AREA21 and more.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Adventure Club, deadmau5, and Malaa [10/29/21]

New major releases include tracks from BIJOU, Wax Motif, Adventure Club and more.

david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Alok, Timmy Trumpet and More [9/24/21]

New major releases include tracks from Adventure Club, Croatia Squad, Moksi and more.