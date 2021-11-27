EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nicky Romero, Mura Masa, Crankdat and More [11/26/21]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Why Do I Call - Nicky Romero

Raining On Me (feat. FAST BOY) - FAULHABER & Noel Holler

Time (Alan Walker Remix) - Hans Zimmer

Festival Hits 2021

You Get - Dubdogz & Volkoder

Rebord - Unmet Ozcan

California Dreamin' (Vintage Culture Remix) - Chris Lorenzo

Electronic Avenue

2gether - Mura Masa

Weight Of The World - Crankdat

Shady Intentions (feat. Tori Levett) - NGHTMRE & Zeds Dead

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.