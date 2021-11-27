EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nicky Romero, Mura Masa, Crankdat and More [11/26/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Why Do I Call - Nicky Romero
Raining On Me (feat. FAST BOY) - FAULHABER & Noel Holler
Time (Alan Walker Remix) - Hans Zimmer
Festival Hits 2021
You Get - Dubdogz & Volkoder
Rebord - Unmet Ozcan
California Dreamin' (Vintage Culture Remix) - Chris Lorenzo
Electronic Avenue
2gether - Mura Masa
Weight Of The World - Crankdat
Shady Intentions (feat. Tori Levett) - NGHTMRE & Zeds Dead
