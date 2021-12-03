EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, Oliver Heldens and More [12/03/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Fuck U Love U - Alison Wonderland
Alive Again - David Guetta & MORTEN
Deja Vu - Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund
Festival Hits 2021
Kiss The Night - Futuristic Polar Bears, Justin Prime, K1LO
