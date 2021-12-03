Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, Oliver Heldens and More [12/03/21]
New major releases include tracks from Honey & Badger, Darkzy, ILLENIUM and more.
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Fuck U Love U - Alison Wonderland

Alive Again - David Guetta & MORTEN 

Deja Vu - Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund

Festival Hits 2021

Kiss The Night - Futuristic Polar Bears, Justin Prime, K1LO

My Head - Darkzy

Fuse - Honey & Badger, Hooders

Electronic Avenue

Life's Too Short - Two Friends & FITZ

Story Of My Life (feat. Trippie Redd) (Heavy Edit) - ILLENIUM & Sueco

Swallow Me Whole - Chrome Sparks & Reo Cragun

