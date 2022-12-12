EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kx5, Tiësto, Martin Garrix & More [12/09/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Tiësto, Solardo - I Can't Wait (feat. Poppy Baskcomb)
Kx5 & Elderbrook - When I Talk
San Holo - All The Highs (IMANU Remix)
Festival Hits 2022
Kompany & Blanke - Power
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kx5, Tiësto, Martin Garrix & More [12/09/22]
Sikdope, DJ Q & Killa P - Respect
jeonghyeon & Arya - Losing
Electronic Avenue
Martin Garrix & JVKE - Hero
Laxcity - razor
phem - never goes down like that (feat. Ezekiel)
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.