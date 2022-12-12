Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kx5, Tiësto, Martin Garrix & More [12/09/22]

New major releases include tracks from IMANU, Sikdope, Blanke and more.

Mark Owens

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Tiësto, Solardo - I Can't Wait (feat. Poppy Baskcomb)

Kx5 & Elderbrook - When I Talk

San Holo - All The Highs (IMANU Remix)

Festival Hits 2022

Kompany & Blanke - Power

Sikdope, DJ Q & Killa P - Respect

jeonghyeon & Arya - Losing

Electronic Avenue

Martin Garrix & JVKE - Hero

Laxcity - razor

phem - never goes down like that (feat. Ezekiel)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

