December 10, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Galantis, Martin Garrix, Sam Feldt and More [12/10/21]
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Galantis, Martin Garrix, Sam Feldt and More [12/10/21]

New major releases include tracks from Curbi, RetroVision, Lost Kings and more.
New major releases include tracks from Curbi, RetroVision, Lost Kings and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Alien - Galantis, Lucas & Steve and ILIRA

Won't Let You Go - Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko and John Martin

Follow Me - Sam Feldt and Rita Ora

Festival Hits 2021

Satisfying - Curbi

Miracle - RetroVision

In Da Ghetto (Lorenzo Remix) - J Balvin & Skrillex

Electronic Avenue

Broken In All The Right Places - Lost Kings

Atom Mirror - sober rob

Make Up Your Mind (feat. Jaden Michaels) (MÜNE Remix) - QUIX

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

