EDM.com Playlist Picks: Galantis, Martin Garrix, Sam Feldt and More [12/10/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Alien - Galantis, Lucas & Steve and ILIRA
Won't Let You Go - Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko and John Martin
Follow Me - Sam Feldt and Rita Ora
Festival Hits 2021
Satisfying - Curbi
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Galantis, Martin Garrix, Sam Feldt and More [12/10/21]
New major releases include tracks from Curbi, RetroVision, Lost Kings and more.
Crazy Frog Returns After 15 Years With Intergalactic Mashup of Run-DMC's "It's Tricky"
The surprising song came out of the blue and arrives ahead of Crazy Frog's upcoming NFT drop.
Listen to Sam Feldt and Rita Ora's Sun-Kissed Collab, "Follow Me"
The powerhouse collaboration arrives by way of Kygo's Palm Tree Records.
Miracle - RetroVision
In Da Ghetto (Lorenzo Remix) - J Balvin & Skrillex
Electronic Avenue
Broken In All The Right Places - Lost Kings
Atom Mirror - sober rob
Make Up Your Mind (feat. Jaden Michaels) (MÜNE Remix) - QUIX
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.