EDM.com Playlist Picks: Moore Kismet, Valentino Khan, D-Block & S-Te-Fan and More [12/16/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, ROSSY, BIJOU and more.

Brian Rapaport

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Zeds Dead & GRiZ - Ecstacy of Soul

Valentino Khan & NEVERMIND - Tidal Wave

Tinlicker & Solomon Grey - Choir To The Wild

Festival Hits 2022

The Funk Hunters & LŪN - La Puta Ama

k?d - SOMEWHAT HUMAN

BIJOU - Six Shots

Moore Kismet - EZoo2022 - brphotoco 01
MUSIC RELEASES

By Koji Aiken
Justice
MUSIC RELEASES

Justice Share "Anniversary Edition" of Influential Debut Album, "†"

Featuring new demos and a collaboration with Logic, the deluxe edition of "Cross" was released in honor of the 15th anniversary of the French duo's iconic debut.

By Nick Yopko
subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Subtronics' Massive New Album, “ANTIFRACTALS,” Loaded With VIPs and Remixes

“I think I like these versions better than the originals,” Subtronics said.

By Rachel Freeman

Electronic Avenue

Moore Kismet - Forte

Tsu Nami & RUNN - When I Fall

ROSSY - DEITY

Hardstyle Heaters

D-Block & S-Te-Fan - Deep In My Soul

Harris & Ford & ItaloBrothers - Weekend Party

Nasleck, Wasiu & Oddity - Dark is All I See (Coone Remix)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

