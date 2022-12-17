EDM.com Playlist Picks: Moore Kismet, Valentino Khan, D-Block & S-Te-Fan and More [12/16/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Zeds Dead & GRiZ - Ecstacy of Soul
Valentino Khan & NEVERMIND - Tidal Wave
Tinlicker & Solomon Grey - Choir To The Wild
Festival Hits 2022
The Funk Hunters & LŪN - La Puta Ama
k?d - SOMEWHAT HUMAN
BIJOU - Six Shots
Electronic Avenue
Moore Kismet - Forte
Tsu Nami & RUNN - When I Fall
ROSSY - DEITY
Hardstyle Heaters
D-Block & S-Te-Fan - Deep In My Soul
Harris & Ford & ItaloBrothers - Weekend Party
Nasleck, Wasiu & Oddity - Dark is All I See (Coone Remix)
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.