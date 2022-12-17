EDM.com Playlist Picks: Moore Kismet, Valentino Khan, D-Block & S-Te-Fan and More [12/16/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Zeds Dead & GRiZ - Ecstacy of Soul

Valentino Khan & NEVERMIND - Tidal Wave

Tinlicker & Solomon Grey - Choir To The Wild

Festival Hits 2022

The Funk Hunters & LŪN - La Puta Ama

k?d - SOMEWHAT HUMAN

BIJOU - Six Shots

Electronic Avenue

Moore Kismet - Forte

Tsu Nami & RUNN - When I Fall

ROSSY - DEITY

Hardstyle Heaters

D-Block & S-Te-Fan - Deep In My Soul

Harris & Ford & ItaloBrothers - Weekend Party

Nasleck, Wasiu & Oddity - Dark is All I See (Coone Remix)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.