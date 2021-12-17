Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Zedd, Tiësto, Steve Aoki and More [12/17/21]
New major releases include tracks from Julian Jordan, James Hype and more.

New major releases include tracks from Julian Jordan, James Hype and more.
Marissa Joy Photography

New major releases include tracks from Julian Jordan, James Hype and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Die For You (Zedd Remix) - Valorant & Grabbitz

The Motto - Tiësto's New Years Eve VIP Mix - Tiësto & Ava Max

Stars Don't Shine (feat. Global Dan) - Steve Aoki

Festival Hits 2021

edamame (feat. Rich Brian) (Diplo Remix) - bbno$

Thunder - Julian Jordan

On My Mind (James Hype Remix) - Mashd N Kutcher

Electronic Avenue

Close Your Eyes (VIP Mix) - KSHMR & Tungevaag

Hallelujah - Nurko & Devon Baldwin

Hush Dear Santa - Yellow Claw

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

