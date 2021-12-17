EDM.com Playlist Picks: Zedd, Tiësto, Steve Aoki and More [12/17/21]
EDM.com Top Hits
Die For You (Zedd Remix) - Valorant & Grabbitz
The Motto - Tiësto's New Years Eve VIP Mix - Tiësto & Ava Max
Stars Don't Shine (feat. Global Dan) - Steve Aoki
Festival Hits 2021
edamame (feat. Rich Brian) (Diplo Remix) - bbno$
Thunder - Julian Jordan
On My Mind (James Hype Remix) - Mashd N Kutcher
Electronic Avenue
Close Your Eyes (VIP Mix) - KSHMR & Tungevaag
Hallelujah - Nurko & Devon Baldwin
Hush Dear Santa - Yellow Claw
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.