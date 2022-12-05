Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: 100 gecs & Skrillex, Indira Paganotto, Boris Brejcha & More [12/2/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: 100 gecs & Skrillex, Indira Paganotto, Boris Brejcha & More [12/2/22]

New major releases include tracks from Loud Luxury, RL Grime, Snakehips and more.

Tomorrowland/YouTube

New major releases include tracks from Loud Luxury, RL Grime, Snakehips and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Loud Luxury & Hook N Sling - After Party

Snakehips - Solitude (with BIA & Lucky Daye)

PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar

Kah-Lo, Karma Fields, Associanu - It Girl

Festival Hits 2022

Boris Brejcha - Captain Nemo (Edit)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Vibes
GEAR + TECH

Looking for a Music Lover's Gift Under $30? Save Their Ears With the Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs

As seen on Shark Tank, Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs combat noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL).

By EDM.com Staff
Blossom
MUSIC RELEASES

Blossom Levels Up With New Single and First-Ever Headlining Tour

Underneath her adorable appearance lies a powerful force to be reckoned with.

By Brooke Bierman
sherwood forest
EVENTS

ODESZA, Madeon, ILLENIUM, More to Perform at Electric Forest 2023

A corps d'elite of electronic music artists are descending on the spellbinding Sherwood Forest in 2023.

By Jason Heffler

Indira Paganotto - Lions Of God

Vintage Culture - Fractions

JSTJR & Henry Fong - I Wanna

Electronic Avenue

100 gecs - Torture Me (Feat. Skrillex)

RL Grime  & Nero - Renegade

yetep, SABAI & Leslie Powell - Lucky Ones

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

Related

ARTBAT
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ARTBAT, PinkPantheress and More [11/18/22]

New major releases include tracks from ILLENIUM, Nostalgix, ISOxo and more.

aluna forgeta bout me
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Aluna, Alan Walker, Matroda & More [9/30/22]

New major releases include tracks from Bleu Clair, RIOT, Zandros and more.

louis the child
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Louis The Child, Alesso, SLANDER & More [4/22/22]

New major releases include tracks from PinkPantheress, Valentino Khan & Dillon Francis and more.

Nora En Pure during sunset performing at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nora En Pure, Hannah Wants, SLANDER and More [9/23/22]

New major releases include tracks from Malaa, GRiZ, Fred again.. and more.

loud luxury
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Loud Luxury, SG Lewis, Dillon Francis & More [7/8/22]

New major releases include tracks from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Boombox Cartel, 4B and more.

GREEN VELVET - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 5
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: deadmau5, Green Velvet, Wenzday & More [6/17/22]

New major releases include tracks from Curbi, Black Eyed Peas, Party Favor and more.

hardwell
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Zeds Dead, HALIENE & More [8/12/22]

New major releases include tracks from RÜFÜS DU SOL, RetroVision, BYOR and more.

rossy
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, ROSSY, Kygo & More [11/11/22]

New major releases include tracks from Kx5, Chris Lake, Prospa and more.