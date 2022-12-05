EDM.com Playlist Picks: 100 gecs & Skrillex, Indira Paganotto, Boris Brejcha & More [12/2/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Loud Luxury & Hook N Sling - After Party

Snakehips - Solitude (with BIA & Lucky Daye)

PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar

Kah-Lo, Karma Fields, Associanu - It Girl

Festival Hits 2022

Boris Brejcha - Captain Nemo (Edit)

Indira Paganotto - Lions Of God

Vintage Culture - Fractions

JSTJR & Henry Fong - I Wanna

Electronic Avenue

100 gecs - Torture Me (Feat. Skrillex)

RL Grime & Nero - Renegade

yetep, SABAI & Leslie Powell - Lucky Ones

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.