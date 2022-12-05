EDM.com Playlist Picks: 100 gecs & Skrillex, Indira Paganotto, Boris Brejcha & More [12/2/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Loud Luxury & Hook N Sling - After Party
Snakehips - Solitude (with BIA & Lucky Daye)
PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar
Kah-Lo, Karma Fields, Associanu - It Girl
Festival Hits 2022
Boris Brejcha - Captain Nemo (Edit)
Indira Paganotto - Lions Of God
Vintage Culture - Fractions
JSTJR & Henry Fong - I Wanna
Electronic Avenue
100 gecs - Torture Me (Feat. Skrillex)
RL Grime & Nero - Renegade
yetep, SABAI & Leslie Powell - Lucky Ones
