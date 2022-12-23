EDM.com Playlist Picks: DJ Snake, Hardwell, IMANU & More [12/23/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

DJ Snake, Wade & Nooran Sisters - Guddi Riddim

Hardwell - SPACEMAN (REBELS NEVER DIE REWORK)

Dimitri Vegas & David Guetta - The Drop (Öwnboss Remix)

Festival Hits 2022

BROHUG - Nonsense

SIDEPIECE - Reborn (Kyle Walker Remix)

Knock2 - dashstar* (Yellow Claw Trap Edit)

Electronic Avenue

San Holo - All The Highs (IMANU Remix)

Ace Aura & Skybreak - Speedrun

meat computer - shut down entirely

Hardstyle Heaters

Mandy - Lift Me Up

Demi Kanon, Atmozfears & Crooked Bangs - Dynamite (TNT)

D-Attack & Nathalie Blue

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.