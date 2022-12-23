Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: DJ Snake, Hardwell, IMANU & More [12/23/22]

New major releases include tracks from BROHUG, Kyle Walker, Yellow Claw and more.

Rein Kooyman

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

DJ Snake, Wade & Nooran Sisters - Guddi Riddim

Hardwell - SPACEMAN (REBELS NEVER DIE REWORK)

Dimitri Vegas & David Guetta - The Drop (Öwnboss Remix)

Festival Hits 2022

BROHUG - Nonsense

SIDEPIECE - Reborn (Kyle Walker Remix)

Knock2 - dashstar* (Yellow Claw Trap Edit)

Recommended Articles

KX5_2022_BRPHOTOCO_172
EVENTS

Photos: Look Inside deadmau5 and Kaskade's Historic Kx5 Headlining Performance In L.A.

The record-breaking concert set the tone for 2023, when Kx5 will release their debut album.

By Tessa Frey
321172696_3425198564429435_2163880132164145344_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Crankdat's Dubstep Remix of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Is the Rum to Your Eggnog

The track appears in Crankdat's "Crankmas Vol. 4" mix, which features a slew of unreleased tracks.

By Jason Heffler
Groove Cruise
INTERVIEWS

Celebrate Groove Cruise's 35th Sail With 96 Hours of Techno and House Music

We caught up with Groove Cruise's founder, Jason Beukema, to chat about its once-in-a-lifetime festival experience.

By Mikala Lugen

Electronic Avenue

San Holo - All The Highs (IMANU Remix)

Ace Aura & Skybreak - Speedrun

meat computer - shut down entirely

Hardstyle Heaters

Mandy - Lift Me Up

Demi Kanon, Atmozfears & Crooked Bangs - Dynamite (TNT)

D-Attack & Nathalie Blue

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

