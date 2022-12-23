EDM.com Playlist Picks: DJ Snake, Hardwell, IMANU & More [12/23/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
DJ Snake, Wade & Nooran Sisters - Guddi Riddim
Hardwell - SPACEMAN (REBELS NEVER DIE REWORK)
Dimitri Vegas & David Guetta - The Drop (Öwnboss Remix)
Festival Hits 2022
BROHUG - Nonsense
SIDEPIECE - Reborn (Kyle Walker Remix)
Knock2 - dashstar* (Yellow Claw Trap Edit)
Electronic Avenue
San Holo - All The Highs (IMANU Remix)
Ace Aura & Skybreak - Speedrun
meat computer - shut down entirely
Hardstyle Heaters
Mandy - Lift Me Up
Demi Kanon, Atmozfears & Crooked Bangs - Dynamite (TNT)
D-Attack & Nathalie Blue
