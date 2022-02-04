EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Matoma, Chris Lake & More [2/04/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A) - Flume
Take Me To The Sunshine (feat. BullySongs) - Matoma & SUPER-Hi
Side Effect (feat. Au/Ra) - Alok
Festival Hits 2022
Moth To A Flame (With The Weekend) (Chris Lake Remix) - Swedish House Mafia
Recommended Articles
Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"
Organized by Red Bull, the event will feature a lineup of local Manchester DJs.
Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022
Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.
Brando's New "Slip N Slide" EP Is a Sultry Critique of Mind Games: Listen
Led by today's release of its bubbly titular track, Slip N Slide is aching, visceral, and brimming with relatable songwriting.
Better Things (feat. Tania Foster) - Bleu Clair
Round n' Round - Redux Saints
Electronic Avenue
Lost Without You - Nurko, Crystal Skies, KnownAsNat
Too Long - if found, Monika Santucci
Worth It - Zack Gray
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.