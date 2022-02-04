Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Matoma, Chris Lake & More [2/04/22]

New major releases include tracks from Alok, Bleu Clair, Nurko and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A) - Flume

Take Me To The Sunshine (feat. BullySongs) - Matoma & SUPER-Hi

Side Effect (feat. Au/Ra) - Alok

Festival Hits 2022

Moth To A Flame (With The Weekend) (Chris Lake Remix) - Swedish House Mafia

general
EVENTS

Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"

Organized by Red Bull, the event will feature a lineup of local Manchester DJs.

28 minutes ago
STS9, STS9 red rocks, STS9 sky world
EVENTS

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

54 minutes ago
brando
MUSIC RELEASES

Brando's New "Slip N Slide" EP Is a Sultry Critique of Mind Games: Listen

Led by today's release of its bubbly titular track, Slip N Slide is aching, visceral, and brimming with relatable songwriting.

1 hour ago

Better Things (feat. Tania Foster) - Bleu Clair

Round n' Round - Redux Saints

Electronic Avenue

Lost Without You - Nurko, Crystal Skies, KnownAsNat

Too Long - if found, Monika Santucci

Worth It - Zack Gray

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

