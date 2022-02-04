EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Matoma, Chris Lake & More [2/04/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A) - Flume

Take Me To The Sunshine (feat. BullySongs) - Matoma & SUPER-Hi

Side Effect (feat. Au/Ra) - Alok

Festival Hits 2022

Moth To A Flame (With The Weekend) (Chris Lake Remix) - Swedish House Mafia

Better Things (feat. Tania Foster) - Bleu Clair

Round n' Round - Redux Saints

Electronic Avenue

Lost Without You - Nurko, Crystal Skies, KnownAsNat

Too Long - if found, Monika Santucci

Worth It - Zack Gray

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.