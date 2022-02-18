EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alok & Alan Walker, Kungs, Vini Vici and The Knocks [2/18/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Headlights (feat. KIDDO) - Alok & Alan Walker

Clap Your Hands - Kungs

In The Middle - Vini Vici & Omiki

Slow Song (feat. Dragonette) - The Knocks

Festival Hits 2022

Hasta La Vista - Gabry Ponte & Blasterjaxx

How We Do - CID & Joshwa

Late Night Phone Call - Kyle Watson

Electronic Avenue

Blow The Roof (with Kasbo & EVAN GIIA) - Louis The Child

Spider - Said The Sky

Champagne (Koastle Remix) - Big Gigantic

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.