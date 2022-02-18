EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alok & Alan Walker, Kungs, Vini Vici and The Knocks [2/18/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Headlights (feat. KIDDO) - Alok & Alan Walker
Clap Your Hands - Kungs
In The Middle - Vini Vici & Omiki
Slow Song (feat. Dragonette) - The Knocks
Festival Hits 2022
Hasta La Vista - Gabry Ponte & Blasterjaxx
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alok & Alan Walker, Kungs, Vini Vici and The Knocks [2/18/22]
New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, CID, Said The Sky and more.
Inside the Sale of Coachella's Lifetime Passes and $1.4 Million NFT Collection
Altogether, the Coachella Keys Collection sold for $1,474,000.
Diamonds In the Rough: Get to Know the Hidden Gems of the 2022 Gem & Jam Music Festival
Gem & Jam invited many promising, unheralded artists—or "hidden gems"—to dazzle festival-goers in 2022.
How We Do - CID & Joshwa
Late Night Phone Call - Kyle Watson
Electronic Avenue
Blow The Roof (with Kasbo & EVAN GIIA) - Louis The Child
Spider - Said The Sky
Champagne (Koastle Remix) - Big Gigantic
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.