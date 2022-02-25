EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto and Malaa [2/25/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Run - Becky Hill & Galantis
Without You - Kill The Noise, Seven Lions & Julia Ross
Dancing Feet (feat. DNCE) - Kygo
Festival Hits 2022
Do It To It (Tiësto Remix) - ACRAZE
Redlight - Swedish House Mafia & Sting
WAIT - Malaa
Idiosyncrasy - Redrum
Angel - Tsu Nami & Dani King
I'll Be There - Biicla
Gold - Crystal Skies
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.