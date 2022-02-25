EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto and Malaa [2/25/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Run - Becky Hill & Galantis

Without You - Kill The Noise, Seven Lions & Julia Ross

Dancing Feet (feat. DNCE) - Kygo

Festival Hits 2022

Do It To It (Tiësto Remix) - ACRAZE

Redlight - Swedish House Mafia & Sting

WAIT - Malaa

Idiosyncrasy - Redrum

Angel - Tsu Nami & Dani King

I'll Be There - Biicla

Gold - Crystal Skies

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.