EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kah-Lo, The Chainsmokers, and Kx5 [3/11/22]

New major releases include tracks from Alison Wonderland, Dada Life, WHIPPED CREAM and more.

Mark Owens

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Escape (feat. Hayla) - Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade)

iPad - The Chainsmokers

Needed You - KDrew & Skye Holland

Pyramids - Otto Knows

Festival Hits 2022

When You Left - Sivz

limewire-logo
GEAR + TECH

LimeWire Returns As NFT Marketplace to Right the Wrongs of Its Troubled Past

“LimeWire is returning as a platform for artists, not against them," said LimeWire's co-CEO.

By Cameron Sunkel2 hours ago
Orangetheory_Fitness_DJ_Steve_Aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki Joins the Orangetheory Fitness Team—As the Company's "Chief Music Officer"

Steve Aoki is helping Orangetheory members push it to the limit with the company's new "All Out With Aoki" workout series.

By Cameron Sunkel2 hours ago
nia archives
NEWS

TIDAL Celebrates Electronic Music's Impactful Women With New Playlist

TIDAL is spotlighting the women who are shaping the electronic soundscape of tomorrow.

By Cameron Sunkel2 hours ago

Drag Me Out - Kah-Lo

It's A Killa - FISHER & Shermanology

Electronic Avenue

New Day - Alison Wonderland

Cry - WHIPPED CREAM

N Love - Shosh, Kelsey

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

