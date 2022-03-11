EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kah-Lo, The Chainsmokers, and Kx5 [3/11/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Escape (feat. Hayla) - Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade)
iPad - The Chainsmokers
Needed You - KDrew & Skye Holland
Pyramids - Otto Knows
Festival Hits 2022
When You Left - Sivz
Drag Me Out - Kah-Lo
It's A Killa - FISHER & Shermanology
Electronic Avenue
New Day - Alison Wonderland
Cry - WHIPPED CREAM
N Love - Shosh, Kelsey
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.