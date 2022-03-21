EDM.com Playlist Picks: A-Trak, Tiësto and Don Diablo [3/18/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Spit - A-Trak

Melody (Tiësto Remix) - Sigala

Gotta Let U Go - Don Diablo & Dominica

Festival Hits 2022

Lightning Strikes - Gabry Ponte & Justus

Industria - HI-LO, Eli Brown, Oliver Heldens

Madonna - HUGEL & LOVRA

Electronic Avenue

High (Crankdat Remix) - The Chainsmokers

Sky Is Crying (Kasbo Remix) - ZHU

Fall Into Me (Feat. Dylan Matthew) - NGHTMRE & SLANDER

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.