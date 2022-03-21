EDM.com Playlist Picks: A-Trak, Tiësto and Don Diablo [3/18/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Spit - A-Trak
Melody (Tiësto Remix) - Sigala
Gotta Let U Go - Don Diablo & Dominica
Festival Hits 2022
Lightning Strikes - Gabry Ponte & Justus
Industria - HI-LO, Eli Brown, Oliver Heldens
Madonna - HUGEL & LOVRA
Electronic Avenue
High (Crankdat Remix) - The Chainsmokers
Sky Is Crying (Kasbo Remix) - ZHU
Fall Into Me (Feat. Dylan Matthew) - NGHTMRE & SLANDER
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.