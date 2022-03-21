Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: A-Trak, Tiësto and Don Diablo [3/18/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: A-Trak, Tiësto and Don Diablo [3/18/22]

New major releases include tracks from HI-LO, Hugel and more.

c/o Press

New major releases include tracks from HI-LO, Hugel and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Spit - A-Trak

Melody (Tiësto Remix) - Sigala

Gotta Let U Go - Don Diablo & Dominica

Festival Hits 2022

Lightning Strikes - Gabry Ponte & Justus

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Edm_com_Cover photo
INDUSTRY

Create a Winning YouTube Strategy With This Free Webinar

Viberate's free online workshop will be hosted by three music marketing experts.

By EDM.com Staff1 hour ago
Kygo
EVENTS

Kygo Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival In Croatia

The Croatian edition of Palm Tree Music Festival will take place on the Adriatic island of Pag and feature Nora En Pure, Don Diablo and more.

By Niko Sani2 hours ago
_SCM1216
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Ace Aura's Bass-Fueled "Class of 2022" Playlist

Your weekend playlist needs have been fulfilled thanks to this exclusive playlist from Ace Aura.

By Niko Sani3 hours ago

Industria - HI-LO, Eli Brown, Oliver Heldens

Madonna - HUGEL & LOVRA

Electronic Avenue

High (Crankdat Remix) - The Chainsmokers

Sky Is Crying (Kasbo Remix) - ZHU 

Fall Into Me (Feat. Dylan Matthew) - NGHTMRE & SLANDER

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

Related

the knocks dragonette
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alok & Alan Walker, Kungs, Vini Vici and The Knocks [2/18/22]

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, CID, Said The Sky and more.

gryffin
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]

New major releases include tracks from Nicky Romero, Virtual Riot, Will Sparks and more.

Aluna
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Aluna, SIDEPIECE, John Newman and More [01/14/22]

New major releases include tracks from Just A Gent, Excision, Kayzo and more.

David Guetta and MORTEN
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Jonas Blue and More [01/07/22]

New major releases include tracks from Conro, Steve Aoki, Hugel and more.

area21
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: AREA21, Cheat Codes, Don Diablo and More [10/15/21]

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, ILLENIUM and 30 Seconds To Mars, and more.

Rezz-Will-Selvis
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: REZZ, Bingo Players and Krewella [3/4/22]

New major releases include tracks from Cheat Codes, Blanke, ARMNHMR and more.

deadmau5 kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kah-Lo, The Chainsmokers, and Kx5 [3/11/22]

New major releases include tracks from Alison Wonderland, Dada Life, WHIPPED CREAM and more.

Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto and Malaa [2/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Galantis, Kill The Noise, Kygo and more.