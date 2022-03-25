EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix & Zedd, Louis The Child and Alesso [3/25/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Follow - Martin Garrix & Zedd
Cry (with Aluna) - Louis The Child
Only You - Alesso & Sentinel
Festival Hits 2022
Lose My Mind - Nicky Romero
Treize - Damien N-Drix, Mosimann & STV
Aphrodisiac - Ferreck Dawn
Electronic Avenue
All About Us - Ookay
Would U - Dirty Audio, Marlhy
Drop - Bok Nero
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.