EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix & Zedd, Louis The Child and Alesso [3/25/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix & Zedd, Louis The Child and Alesso [3/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Ookay, Nicky Romero, Damien N-Drix and more.

Rukes

New major releases include tracks from Ookay, Nicky Romero, Damien N-Drix and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Follow - Martin Garrix & Zedd

Cry (with Aluna) - Louis The Child

Only You - Alesso & Sentinel

Festival Hits 2022

Lose My Mind - Nicky Romero

Treize - Damien N-Drix, Mosimann & STV

Aphrodisiac - Ferreck Dawn

Electronic Avenue

All About Us - Ookay

Would U - Dirty Audio, Marlhy

Drop - Bok Nero

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

