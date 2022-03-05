EDM.com Playlist Picks: REZZ, Bingo Players and Krewella [3/4/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Pay Back (feat. Icona Pop) - Cheat Codes
Shooting Darts (With R3HAB & Prezioso) - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
State Of Mind (feat. Sarah de Warren) - Bingo Players
Festival Hits 2022
Puzzle Box - Rezz & Subtronics
EDM.com Playlist Picks: REZZ, Bingo Players and Krewella [3/4/22]
Heaven (feat. Sofia Quinn) - Fedde Le Grand & Robert Falcon
One Bad Bitch - Moksi & Lefris
Electronic Avenue
6 Feet - Krewella
Lights Out - Blanke
Waiting For Love - ARMNHMR
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.