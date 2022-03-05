Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: REZZ, Bingo Players and Krewella [3/4/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: REZZ, Bingo Players and Krewella [3/4/22]

New major releases include tracks from Cheat Codes, Blanke, ARMNHMR and more.

New major releases include tracks from Cheat Codes, Blanke, ARMNHMR and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Pay Back (feat. Icona Pop) - Cheat Codes

Shooting Darts (With R3HAB & Prezioso) - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

State Of Mind (feat. Sarah de Warren) - Bingo Players

Festival Hits 2022

Puzzle Box - Rezz & Subtronics

Heaven (feat. Sofia Quinn) - Fedde Le Grand & Robert Falcon

One Bad Bitch - Moksi & Lefris

Electronic Avenue

6 Feet - Krewella

Lights Out - Blanke

Waiting For Love - ARMNHMR

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

