EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell, QUIX & More [4/15/22]

New major releases include tracks from DLMT, NUZB, Carola and more.

Alexander Wessely

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Time (feat. Mapei) - Swedish House Mafia

F*CKING SOCIETY - Hardwell  

COMPLICATED (feat. aldn & 8485) - Whethan

Festival Hits 2022

Waiting - DLMT

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

By Koji Aiken12 seconds ago
martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

The Road to Martin Garrix's Debut Club Album Continues: Listen to "Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)"

Garrix teamed up with frequent collaborators DubVision for the euphoric progressive house record, the sixth single from his hotly anticipated "Sentio" album.

By Jason Heffler29 minutes ago
Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Menacing Single, "F*CKING SOCIETY"

The new single will appear on Hardwell's forthcoming sophomore album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago

Luchadora - Carola

Like That - NUZB & Noola

Electronic Avenue

Scream It Out - Callie Reiff & Aviella

All Your Lies - Kai Wachi & Lexi Norton

Enter With Caution (feat. Alix Robson) - QUIX

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

