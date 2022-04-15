EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell, QUIX & More [4/15/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Time (feat. Mapei) - Swedish House Mafia
F*CKING SOCIETY - Hardwell
COMPLICATED (feat. aldn & 8485) - Whethan
Festival Hits 2022
Waiting - DLMT
Luchadora - Carola
Like That - NUZB & Noola
Electronic Avenue
Scream It Out - Callie Reiff & Aviella
All Your Lies - Kai Wachi & Lexi Norton
Enter With Caution (feat. Alix Robson) - QUIX
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.