EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell, QUIX & More [4/15/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Time (feat. Mapei) - Swedish House Mafia

F*CKING SOCIETY - Hardwell

COMPLICATED (feat. aldn & 8485) - Whethan

Festival Hits 2022

Waiting - DLMT

Luchadora - Carola

Like That - NUZB & Noola

Electronic Avenue

Scream It Out - Callie Reiff & Aviella

All Your Lies - Kai Wachi & Lexi Norton

Enter With Caution (feat. Alix Robson) - QUIX

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.