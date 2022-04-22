Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Louis The Child, Alesso, SLANDER & More [4/22/22]

New major releases include tracks from PinkPantheress, Valentino Khan & Dillon Francis and more.

Colin Miller

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Fading Like A Flower - Roxette & Galantis

To Believe - Louis The Child

Words (feat. Zara Larsson) - Alesso

Festival Hits 2022

Move It - Valentino Khan & Dillon Francis

One More Time - Nytrix & Kiesza

Culture - Maddix

Electronic Avenue

Where you are (feat. WILLOW) - PinkPantheress

Walk On Water - SLANDER, RØRY, Dylan Matthew

Stand 'Em Up (feat. What So Not) - Daniel Johns

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

