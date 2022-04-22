EDM.com Playlist Picks: Louis The Child, Alesso, SLANDER & More [4/22/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Fading Like A Flower - Roxette & Galantis
To Believe - Louis The Child
Words (feat. Zara Larsson) - Alesso
Festival Hits 2022
Move It - Valentino Khan & Dillon Francis
One More Time - Nytrix & Kiesza
Culture - Maddix
Electronic Avenue
Where you are (feat. WILLOW) - PinkPantheress
Walk On Water - SLANDER, RØRY, Dylan Matthew
Stand 'Em Up (feat. What So Not) - Daniel Johns
