EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alison Wonderland, David Guetta and Tiësto [4/8/22]

New major releases include tracks from Habstrakt, Matroda, Kyle Watson and more.

Rachel Kupfer

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Crazy What Love Can Do - David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson

Move Your Body (Tiësto Edit) -  Öwnboss & Sevek

Just In Case - Timmy Trumpet

Festival Hits 2022

Point - Habstrakt & Nitepunk

Wasting Time - Matroda

Pick Me Up - Kyle Watson

Losing My Mind - KDrew

Electronic Avenue

Forever - Alison Wonderland

One For Me - Rad Cat

Never Be Mine - Biicla & Rome In Silver

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

