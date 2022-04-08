EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alison Wonderland, David Guetta and Tiësto [4/8/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Crazy What Love Can Do - David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson
Move Your Body (Tiësto Edit) - Öwnboss & Sevek
Just In Case - Timmy Trumpet
Festival Hits 2022
Point - Habstrakt & Nitepunk
Wasting Time - Matroda
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alison Wonderland, David Guetta and Tiësto [4/8/22]
New major releases include tracks from Habstrakt, Matroda, Kyle Watson and more.
San Diego's Day.MVS XL Festival Set to Return With Eric Prydz, Vintage Culture, ANNA, More
The festival is an offshoot of the city's popular CRSSD Fest.
KDrew's Latest Single Is an Electro Nostalgia Machine: Listen to "Losing My Mind"
KDrew provides his own vocals on "Losing My Mind," a poignant banger about someone languishing through a relationship with an expiration date.
Pick Me Up - Kyle Watson
Losing My Mind - KDrew
Electronic Avenue
Forever - Alison Wonderland
One For Me - Rad Cat
Never Be Mine - Biicla & Rome In Silver
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.