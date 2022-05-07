EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alison Wonderland, Oliver Heldens, Destructo & More [5/7/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Cocaine - Alison Wonderland

Let's Rave, Make Love - Armin van Buuren & Shapov

I Was Made For Lovin' You (feat. Nile Rodgers & House Gospel Choir) - Oliver Heldens

Falling Stars (2022) - Pink Panda & Sunset Strippers

Ignite - Prismo & Elle Vee

Festival Hits 2022

Sweetest Pie (David Guetta Festival Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa & David Guetta

Dreaming - Will Sparks

All Of Me - MxNxSTxR & Destructo

Electronic Avenue

monotony (feat. Party Nails) - LŪN

Salt - sumthin sumthin & Clozee

Love Again - Elephante & SABAI

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.