EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alison Wonderland, Oliver Heldens, Destructo & More [5/7/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Cocaine - Alison Wonderland
Let's Rave, Make Love - Armin van Buuren & Shapov
I Was Made For Lovin' You (feat. Nile Rodgers & House Gospel Choir) - Oliver Heldens
Falling Stars (2022) - Pink Panda & Sunset Strippers
Ignite - Prismo & Elle Vee
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alison Wonderland, Oliver Heldens, Destructo & More [5/7/22]
New major releases include tracks from David Guetta, LŪN, Elephante and more.
You Can Bid on a Set of One-of-a-Kind Golf Clubs Made for Avicii
Proceeds from the charity auction will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency.
Look Inside the Mayhem of Excision's First-Ever Paradise Blue Music Festival In Cancún
DJs raged in the pool with fans and a couple even got engaged.
Festival Hits 2022
Sweetest Pie (David Guetta Festival Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa & David Guetta
Dreaming - Will Sparks
All Of Me - MxNxSTxR & Destructo
Electronic Avenue
monotony (feat. Party Nails) - LŪN
Salt - sumthin sumthin & Clozee
Love Again - Elephante & SABAI
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.