EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Illenium, Chris Lake & More [5/13/22]

New major releases include tracks from Joel Corry, Ship Wrek, Montell2099 and more.

Olav Stubberud

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

I Love U - The Chainsmokers

What Would You Do? - Joel Corry, David Guetta & Bryson Tiller

1x1 - Galantis

Festival Hits 2022

Nightmares - Chris Lake & Cloonee

ILLENIUM
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM and Spiritbox Collide on Haunting New Single "Shivering"

"Shivering" is ILLENIUM's newly minted sound at its finest.

By Niko Sani1 hour ago
the chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

By Koji Aiken5 hours ago
Electric Zoo Adventures- Cancún Edition
EVENTS

Pollen Presents Reveals Lineup for Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition

deadmau5, Diplo, SOFI TUKKER and more slated to headline the highly anticipated festival.

By Konstantinos Karakolis5 hours ago

Silent - Ship Wrek

Tested - Montell2099 & Juelz

Electronic Avenue

Spirals - Illenium

BLASTA - LSDREAM & INZO

The One - NGHTMRE & KLAXX

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

