EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Illenium, Chris Lake & More [5/13/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
I Love U - The Chainsmokers
What Would You Do? - Joel Corry, David Guetta & Bryson Tiller
1x1 - Galantis
Festival Hits 2022
Nightmares - Chris Lake & Cloonee
Silent - Ship Wrek
Tested - Montell2099 & Juelz
Electronic Avenue
Spirals - Illenium
BLASTA - LSDREAM & INZO
The One - NGHTMRE & KLAXX
