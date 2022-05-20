EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Dr. Fresch, Tchami & More [5/20/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
I Can't Tell (feat. LAUREL) - Flume
The Calling - Tchami & Marten Hørger
About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Lizzo
Festival Hits 2022
Let's Go - Dr. Fresch
Love Is A State Of Mind (Feat. Ramona Renea) - Honey Dijon
Vitamin Bee - Lady Bee
Electronic Avenue
Break - KUURO
Final Lap - G Jones & Eprom
Everything About You - Vincent
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.