EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Dr. Fresch, Tchami & More [5/20/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

I Can't Tell (feat. LAUREL) - Flume

The Calling - Tchami & Marten Hørger

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Lizzo

Festival Hits 2022

Let's Go - Dr. Fresch

Love Is A State Of Mind (Feat. Ramona Renea) - Honey Dijon

Vitamin Bee - Lady Bee

Electronic Avenue

Break - KUURO

Final Lap - G Jones & Eprom

Everything About You - Vincent

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.