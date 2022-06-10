EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Nora Van Elken, Malaa & More [6/10/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
PACMAN - Hardwell
The Fall - Chainsmokers & Ship Wrek
Numb - Marshmello & Khalid
Festival Hits 2022
How It Is - Malaa
BING BONG! - SAYMYNITTI, SAYMYNAME & Nitti Gritti
Celebration - Nora Van Elken
Habit - Eleganto, Keepsix, Cloverdale & Local Singles
Electronic Avenue
Hollow (with DeathbyRomy) - Party Favor
Start Again - Armin van Buuren
You Changed Your Hair - Synova
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.