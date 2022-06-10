Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Nora Van Elken, Malaa & More [6/10/22]

New major releases include tracks from Nitti Gritti, The Chainsmokers, Armin van Buuren and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

PACMAN - Hardwell

The Fall - Chainsmokers & Ship Wrek

Numb - Marshmello & Khalid

Festival Hits 2022

How It Is - Malaa

BING BONG! - SAYMYNITTI, SAYMYNAME & Nitti Gritti

Celebration - Nora Van Elken

Habit - Eleganto, Keepsix, Cloverdale & Local Singles

Electronic Avenue

Hollow (with DeathbyRomy) - Party Favor

Start Again - Armin van Buuren

You Changed Your Hair - Synova

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

