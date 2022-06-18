EDM.com Playlist Picks: deadmau5, Green Velvet, Wenzday & More [6/17/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
XYZ - deadmau5
DON'T YOU WORRY- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta
Wurk - Green Velvet, Mihalis Safras & Dajae
Festival Hits 2022
Nowhere - Wenzday
One More Time (Curbi Remix) - Kiesza & Nytrix
Moon Groove - Noizu
Electronic Avenue
Here Now (With Love, Alexa) - Party Favor
Desire - MYRNE & Joy Alexis
Remember - yetep & Josh rubin
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.