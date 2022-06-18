Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: deadmau5, Green Velvet, Wenzday & More [6/17/22]

New major releases include tracks from Curbi, Black Eyed Peas, Party Favor and more.

BRPHOTO.CO

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

XYZ - deadmau5

DON'T YOU WORRY- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta

Wurk - Green Velvet, Mihalis Safras & Dajae

Festival Hits 2022

Nowhere - Wenzday

GREEN VELVET - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 5
MUSIC RELEASES

By Koji Aikenjust now
general
INDUSTRY

Study Reveals the Best Times to Snag Resale Concert Tickets

It may seem counterintuitive, but discounts to shows and festivals are steepest mere days before they take place, according to a new study.

By Cameron Sunkel15 hours ago
Party Favor
MUSIC RELEASES

Party Favor's Sophomore Album "RESET" Is a Window Into the Struggle of Overcoming Anxiety

Party Favor's sophomore LP is his most vulnerable creative offering yet.

By Cameron Sunkel15 hours ago

One More Time (Curbi Remix) - Kiesza & Nytrix

Moon Groove - Noizu

Electronic Avenue

Here Now (With Love, Alexa) - Party Favor

Desire - MYRNE & Joy Alexis

Remember - yetep & Josh rubin

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

