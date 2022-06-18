EDM.com Playlist Picks: deadmau5, Green Velvet, Wenzday & More [6/17/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

XYZ - deadmau5

DON'T YOU WORRY- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta

Wurk - Green Velvet, Mihalis Safras & Dajae

Festival Hits 2022

Nowhere - Wenzday

One More Time (Curbi Remix) - Kiesza & Nytrix

Moon Groove - Noizu

Electronic Avenue

Here Now (With Love, Alexa) - Party Favor

Desire - MYRNE & Joy Alexis

Remember - yetep & Josh rubin

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.