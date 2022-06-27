Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Beyoncé, CID, Slushii & More [6/25/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Beyoncé, CID, Slushii & More [6/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, Juelz, Dr. Fresch and more.

Mason Poole

New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, Juelz, Dr. Fresch and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

pogo - bbno$ & Diplo

WTF - Dr. Fresch

Festival Hits 2022

La La La - CID

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

slushii
NEWS

Slushii Signs to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak, Announces New Album

The prodigious electronic music producer is set to release a new single each Friday of summer 2022 before unveiling a brand new album.

By Konstantinos Karakolis3 hours ago
Rezz Spiral Tour
NEWS

REZZ Is Launching Her Own Record Label

REZZ revealed the new record label will also host branded events.

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago
beyonce
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Beyoncé, CID, Slushii & More [6/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, Juelz, Dr. Fresch and more.

By Koji Aiken5 hours ago

Mind Games - Yurie

Laserbeam - Ray Volpe

Electronic Avenue

Never Be - Tsu Nami & Jade Alice

Forever With U - Slushii

Eden - Juelz

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

Related

GREEN VELVET - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 5
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: deadmau5, Green Velvet, Wenzday & More [6/17/22]

New major releases include tracks from Curbi, Black Eyed Peas, Party Favor and more.

the chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Illenium, Chris Lake & More [5/13/22]

New major releases include tracks from Joel Corry, Ship Wrek, Montell2099 and more.

charlotte de witte
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: SOFI TUKKER, Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix & More [4/29/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tiësto, ODESZA, Madeon and more.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Dr. Fresch, Tchami & More [5/20/22]

New major releases include tracks from KUURO, G Jones & Lady Bee and more.

the knocks dragonette
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alok & Alan Walker, Kungs, Vini Vici and The Knocks [2/18/22]

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, CID, Said The Sky and more.

A black-and-white photo of Australian DJ/producer FISHER wearing white sunglasses and a zebra-print jacket over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: FISHER, Felix Cartal & Elohim, Adventure Club and More [02/11/22]

New major releases include tracks from DubVision, Blanke, QUIX and more.

Martin Garrix and Zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix & Zedd, Louis The Child and Alesso [3/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Ookay, Nicky Romero, Damien N-Drix and more.

louis the child
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Louis The Child, Alesso, SLANDER & More [4/22/22]

New major releases include tracks from PinkPantheress, Valentino Khan & Dillon Francis and more.