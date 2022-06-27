EDM.com Playlist Picks: Beyoncé, CID, Slushii & More [6/25/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

pogo - bbno$ & Diplo

WTF - Dr. Fresch

Festival Hits 2022

La La La - CID

Mind Games - Yurie

Laserbeam - Ray Volpe

Electronic Avenue

Never Be - Tsu Nami & Jade Alice

Forever With U - Slushii

Eden - Juelz

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.