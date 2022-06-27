EDM.com Playlist Picks: Beyoncé, CID, Slushii & More [6/25/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
pogo - bbno$ & Diplo
WTF - Dr. Fresch
Festival Hits 2022
La La La - CID
New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, Juelz, Dr. Fresch and more.
Mind Games - Yurie
Laserbeam - Ray Volpe
Electronic Avenue
Never Be - Tsu Nami & Jade Alice
Forever With U - Slushii
Eden - Juelz
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.