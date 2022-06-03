Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: HALIENE, John Summit, Don Diablo & More [6/3/22]

New major releases include tracks from Purple Disco Machine, SIDEPIECE, Justus and more.

Max Schultz

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

1, 2 Step - SIDEPIECE & Lee Foss

My Feelings For You (Don Diablo Remix) - Avicii & Sebastien Drums

Wake Up! (Feat. Kaleta) - Purple Disco Machine, Bosq & Kaleta

Festival Hits 2022

Escape (feat. Hayla) [John Summit Remix] - Kx5

Speed - Justus

haliene
MUSIC RELEASES

By Koji Aiken33 seconds ago
EhaNtyYWAAE1xbz
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Remixes Avicii Classic "My Feelings For You," Donates Proceeds to The Tim Bergling Foundation

Vicious Recordings celebrated 30 years of action by revamping one of the most impactful contributions to the label.

By Cameron Sunkel5 minutes ago
Nicky Romero
NEWS

Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings Mints New Experimental Sub-Label, Protocol Lab

As Protocol Recordings turns 10, the storied imprint is considering what their next era of fostering breakthrough talent will look like.

By Cameron Sunkel14 minutes ago

The Time - Bexxie

Mind Games - Yurie

Electronic Avenue

Parachute - HALIENE & Amidy

Wish We Never Met - Dastic & Amanda Collis

sweet escape - Syence & MGRD

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

