EDM.com Playlist Picks: HALIENE, John Summit, Don Diablo & More [6/3/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
1, 2 Step - SIDEPIECE & Lee Foss
My Feelings For You (Don Diablo Remix) - Avicii & Sebastien Drums
Wake Up! (Feat. Kaleta) - Purple Disco Machine, Bosq & Kaleta
Festival Hits 2022
Escape (feat. Hayla) [John Summit Remix] - Kx5
Speed - Justus
New major releases include tracks from Purple Disco Machine, SIDEPIECE, Justus and more.
The Time - Bexxie
Mind Games - Yurie
Electronic Avenue
Parachute - HALIENE & Amidy
Wish We Never Met - Dastic & Amanda Collis
sweet escape - Syence & MGRD
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.