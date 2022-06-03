EDM.com Playlist Picks: HALIENE, John Summit, Don Diablo & More [6/3/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

1, 2 Step - SIDEPIECE & Lee Foss

My Feelings For You (Don Diablo Remix) - Avicii & Sebastien Drums

Wake Up! (Feat. Kaleta) - Purple Disco Machine, Bosq & Kaleta

Festival Hits 2022

Escape (feat. Hayla) [John Summit Remix] - Kx5

Speed - Justus

The Time - Bexxie

Mind Games - Yurie

Electronic Avenue

Parachute - HALIENE & Amidy

Wish We Never Met - Dastic & Amanda Collis

sweet escape - Syence & MGRD

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.