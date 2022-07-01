EDM.com Playlist Picks: Zeds Dead, AC Slater & Slushii [7/1/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
I Took A Ride - Zeds Dead
Whole Again - Steve Aoki & KAAZE
Calabria (Claptone Remix) - Rune
Festival Hits 2022
Westcoaster (AC Slater Remix) - Night Bass
True Colours - Sivz
Watch That Tongue (Eleganto Remix) - Cloverdale
Electronic Avenue
Pick Yourself Up - Slushii
Moment - Athena & smle
IF THIS IS A DREAM - k?d
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.