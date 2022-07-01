EDM.com Playlist Picks: Zeds Dead, AC Slater & Slushii [7/1/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

I Took A Ride - Zeds Dead

Whole Again - Steve Aoki & KAAZE

Calabria (Claptone Remix) - Rune

Festival Hits 2022

Westcoaster (AC Slater Remix) - Night Bass

True Colours - Sivz

Watch That Tongue (Eleganto Remix) - Cloverdale

Electronic Avenue

Pick Yourself Up - Slushii

Moment - Athena & smle

IF THIS IS A DREAM - k?d

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.