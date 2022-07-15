Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ODESZA, Anna Lunoe & More [7/15/22]

New major releases include tracks from Porter Robinson, Destructo, Bexxie and more.

c/o Press

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Porter Robinson & League Of Legends - Everything Goes On

Anna Lunoe - Alright

ODESZA - Light of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)

Festival Hits 2022

Dom Dolla & Clementine Douglas - Miracle Maker

ESCAPEPLAN & Rich The Kid - Jungle (Destructo Remix)

dom dolla
MUSIC RELEASES

By Koji Aiken20 seconds ago
Akeos Libellule EP
MUSIC RELEASES

Akeos Continues to Show Unbridled Brilliance In New EP, "Libellule"

"Libellule" is yet another masterstroke from Akeos, highlighting how they can flourish in any genre they choose to produce.

By Niko Sani2 hours ago
Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Skylar Grey Reunite for "Resident Evil" Soundtrack With New Single, "My Heart Has Teeth"

"My Heart Has Teeth" is a gritty, downtempo ride with a haunting atmosphere befit for the beloved horror franchise.

By Niko Sani2 hours ago

Bexxie - Real Good

Slushii & Tokyo Machine - PEW PEW

Electronic Avenue

Kaivon - Hollywood Hills

Double Take - Taska Black

Boombox Cartel & Moody Good - Shadow (Just A Gent Remix)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

