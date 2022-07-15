EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ODESZA, Anna Lunoe & More [7/15/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Porter Robinson & League Of Legends - Everything Goes On

Anna Lunoe - Alright

ODESZA - Light of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)

Festival Hits 2022

Dom Dolla & Clementine Douglas - Miracle Maker

ESCAPEPLAN & Rich The Kid - Jungle (Destructo Remix)

Bexxie - Real Good

Slushii & Tokyo Machine - PEW PEW

Electronic Avenue

Kaivon - Hollywood Hills

Double Take - Taska Black

Boombox Cartel & Moody Good - Shadow (Just A Gent Remix)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.