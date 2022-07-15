EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ODESZA, Anna Lunoe & More [7/15/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Porter Robinson & League Of Legends - Everything Goes On
Anna Lunoe - Alright
ODESZA - Light of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)
Festival Hits 2022
Dom Dolla & Clementine Douglas - Miracle Maker
ESCAPEPLAN & Rich The Kid - Jungle (Destructo Remix)
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ODESZA, Anna Lunoe & More [7/15/22]
New major releases include tracks from Porter Robinson, Destructo, Bexxie and more.
Akeos Continues to Show Unbridled Brilliance In New EP, "Libellule"
"Libellule" is yet another masterstroke from Akeos, highlighting how they can flourish in any genre they choose to produce.
deadmau5 and Skylar Grey Reunite for "Resident Evil" Soundtrack With New Single, "My Heart Has Teeth"
"My Heart Has Teeth" is a gritty, downtempo ride with a haunting atmosphere befit for the beloved horror franchise.
Bexxie - Real Good
Slushii & Tokyo Machine - PEW PEW
Electronic Avenue
Kaivon - Hollywood Hills
Double Take - Taska Black
Boombox Cartel & Moody Good - Shadow (Just A Gent Remix)
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.