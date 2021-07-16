EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5, ILLENIUM and More [7/16/21]
Publish date:

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5, ILLENIUM and More [7/16/21]

New major releases include tracks from Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5, ILLENIUM and more.
Author:

Rukes

New major releases include tracks from Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5, ILLENIUM and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

It Gets Better - Swedish House Mafia

Nine years after the group announced their split, Swedish House Mafia made an astronomical comeback with their new single "It Gets Better." Unlike their previous tracks, this song has a darker over tone with industrial sounding instruments and  breakbeat-style drums.

When The Summer Dies - deadmau5 & Lights

deadmau5 and Lights came together once again for a gritty collaboration. "When The Summer Dies" features buzzy synths, mesmerizing melodies and a captivating vocal from Lights that create a rhythmic, melancholic festival banger.

Blame Myself (feat. Tori Kelly) - Illenium

The first song off of his latest album Fallen Embers ILLENIUM's "Blame Myself" is an emotionally impactful track that holds true to his signature future bass sound with pop-punk influences. The song is the perfect introduction to the rest of the project which showcased his production talent and ability to collaborate with other artists.

Be Ok - Ookay, Elohim & Flux Pavilion

Ever since Flux Pavilion decided to pursue a more future bass-oriented sound, it seemed like a collaboration with Ookay was bound to happen. With Elohim on the vocals, they created "Be Ok," a warm yet vulnerable track about longing for emotional stability.

I Should Be Loving You - Armin van Buuren, DubVision & YOU

Recommended Articles

VLXqzEmb
MUSIC RELEASES

SM1LO, Aiden Jude and Pat C Drop Slap House Tune "Touch Me"

Avian Haviv features on this cover of "Touch Me," the 2001 progressive house hit by Rui da Silva and Cassandra Fox.

eric prydz
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz Revives Tonja Holma Alias for Highly Anticipated Single "All Night": Listen

Eric Prydz last released under his Tonja Holma alias in 2017.

deadmau5 & Lights Leah Sems
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Lights Reunite for Anthemic Single "When The Summer Dies": Listen

deadmau5 is crowdsourcing footage for the music video and offering free lifetime passes to all deadmau5 events in return.

"I Should Be Loving You" is a progressive-pop hybrid track from Armin van Buuren, DubVision and YOU. The synths throughout the tune evoke the phenomenon of yearning for love, sound design of which pairs beautifully with the lyrics. 

Hypnotized - Kaskade

Kaskade released the minimal yet groovy track "Hypnotized," which features an entrancing vocal sample that works in harmony with the spacey instrumental to create a tense yet hypnotic atmosphere.

Used to Be - Dombresky

Dombresky has been building his trademark piano house repertoire and added to his portfolio with his latest release "Used To Be." The track dances between electrifying piano keys and swirling chords throughout the various sections of the drop. 

Colours - Juelz & Pauline Herr

This trap and R&B fusion released by Juelz and Pauline Herr is a perfect example of the evolving scope of the electronic music scene. The two delivered a Jack Ü-inspired drop that features plucky bass and a heavily processed vocal lead.

The Paper Owl (feat. Arehlai) - Au5

Au5 delivered the epic melodic bass tune "The Paper Owl" featuring Arehlai. He once again demonstrates his songwriting capabilities with catchy melodies in the drop and stentorian chord progressions.

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

Related

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia has "Lots of New Music Coming" According to W&W

Swedish House Mafia apparently have more than a track or two on the way.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Confirmed for Lollapalooza Berlin, Hint at L.A. Show

Swedish House Mafia are (literally) pulling out all the stops.

Swedish House Mafia black-and-white group headshot.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia May Have Their Own Photography Exhibit in the Works

Those in town for Swedish House Mafia's 2019 Stockholm dates may also be able to enjoy a separate experience.

SHM
NEWS

Mysterious Billboard Hints of Swedish House Mafia Return

Axwell Ingrosso billboard teases us with clues of Swedish House Mafia.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Swedish House Mafia's Unreleased Single, "Underneath It All"

Swedish House Mafia debuted new music in Stockholm.

Swedish House Mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia are in the Studio with Mike Dean

Producer Mike Dean shared a photo of himself in the studio with Swedish House Mafia.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
MUSIC RELEASES

Unreleased Swedish House Mafia Single "It Gets Better" Now on Shazam

You can now Shazam this opener from Swedish House Mafia's recent performances.

pjimage (18)
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Premiere A$AP Rocky Collab at Ultra Europe

After teasing the track on Instagram, Swedish House Mafia finally revealed their A$AP Rocky collaboration.