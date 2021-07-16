EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5, ILLENIUM and More [7/16/21]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

It Gets Better - Swedish House Mafia

Nine years after the group announced their split, Swedish House Mafia made an astronomical comeback with their new single "It Gets Better." Unlike their previous tracks, this song has a darker over tone with industrial sounding instruments and breakbeat-style drums.

When The Summer Dies - deadmau5 & Lights

deadmau5 and Lights came together once again for a gritty collaboration. "When The Summer Dies" features buzzy synths, mesmerizing melodies and a captivating vocal from Lights that create a rhythmic, melancholic festival banger.

Blame Myself (feat. Tori Kelly) - Illenium

The first song off of his latest album Fallen Embers ILLENIUM's "Blame Myself" is an emotionally impactful track that holds true to his signature future bass sound with pop-punk influences. The song is the perfect introduction to the rest of the project which showcased his production talent and ability to collaborate with other artists.

Be Ok - Ookay, Elohim & Flux Pavilion

Ever since Flux Pavilion decided to pursue a more future bass-oriented sound, it seemed like a collaboration with Ookay was bound to happen. With Elohim on the vocals, they created "Be Ok," a warm yet vulnerable track about longing for emotional stability.

I Should Be Loving You - Armin van Buuren, DubVision & YOU

"I Should Be Loving You" is a progressive-pop hybrid track from Armin van Buuren, DubVision and YOU. The synths throughout the tune evoke the phenomenon of yearning for love, sound design of which pairs beautifully with the lyrics.

Hypnotized - Kaskade

Kaskade released the minimal yet groovy track "Hypnotized," which features an entrancing vocal sample that works in harmony with the spacey instrumental to create a tense yet hypnotic atmosphere.

Used to Be - Dombresky

Dombresky has been building his trademark piano house repertoire and added to his portfolio with his latest release "Used To Be." The track dances between electrifying piano keys and swirling chords throughout the various sections of the drop.

Colours - Juelz & Pauline Herr

This trap and R&B fusion released by Juelz and Pauline Herr is a perfect example of the evolving scope of the electronic music scene. The two delivered a Jack Ü-inspired drop that features plucky bass and a heavily processed vocal lead.

The Paper Owl (feat. Arehlai) - Au5

Au5 delivered the epic melodic bass tune "The Paper Owl" featuring Arehlai. He once again demonstrates his songwriting capabilities with catchy melodies in the drop and stentorian chord progressions.

