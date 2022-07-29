EDM.com Playlist Picks: Calvin Harris, Beyoncé, Tiësto & More [7/29/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Beyoncé - Energy
John Summit & Guz - What A Life (feat. Stevie Appleton)
Calvin Harris - New To You (with Normani, Tinashe & Offset)
Jacknife - HIGHER
Festival Hits 2022
Nostalgix - Heat Rush
Knock2 - dashstar* - VIP
Tiësto - Baila Conmigo
Electronic Avenue
Illenium & Teddy Swims - All That Really Matters
Segan - In Your Arms
Maazel, Darby & BELELA - Mirrors
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.