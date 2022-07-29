EDM.com Playlist Picks: Calvin Harris, Beyoncé, Tiësto & More [7/29/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Beyoncé - Energy

John Summit & Guz - What A Life (feat. Stevie Appleton)

Calvin Harris - New To You (with Normani, Tinashe & Offset)

Jacknife - HIGHER

Festival Hits 2022

Nostalgix - Heat Rush

Knock2 - dashstar* - VIP

Tiësto - Baila Conmigo

Electronic Avenue

Illenium & Teddy Swims - All That Really Matters

Segan - In Your Arms

Maazel, Darby & BELELA - Mirrors

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.