EDM.com Playlist Picks: Calvin Harris, Beyoncé, Tiësto & More [7/29/22]

New major releases include tracks from Nostalgix, John Summit, Knock2 and more.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Beyoncé - Energy

John Summit & Guz - What A Life (feat. Stevie Appleton)

Calvin Harris - New To You (with Normani, Tinashe & Offset)

Jacknife - HIGHER

Festival Hits 2022

Nostalgix - Heat Rush

Tiesto at The City Cancun for Pollen Presents Tiesto The Trip Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

By Koji Aiken35 seconds ago
Collage Maker-29-Jul-2022-09.48-AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Breathe Carolina Drop Ferocious Electro Track, "Something"

Garrix played the record in his DJ sets at Tomorrowland's first two weekends of 2022.

By Jason Heffler4 minutes ago
Beyoncé
MUSIC RELEASES

Beyoncé Enlists Skrillex, Honey Dijon, More to Reimagine the Rave With "Renaissance" Album

Queen Bey embraces electronic music like she never has before in "Renaissance," her first solo studio album since 2016.

By Jason Heffler12 hours ago

Knock2 - dashstar* - VIP

Tiësto - Baila Conmigo

Electronic Avenue

Illenium & Teddy Swims - All That Really Matters

Segan - In Your Arms

Maazel, Darby & BELELA - Mirrors

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

