EDM.com Playlist Picks: Loud Luxury, SG Lewis, Dillon Francis & More [7/8/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Hypnotized - Sophie Ellis-Bextor & Wuh Oh
These Nights - Loud Luxury & KIDDO
Something About Your Love - SG Lewis
Festival Hits
Apex - Ummet Ozcan & Will Sparks
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Loud Luxury, SG Lewis, Dillon Francis & More [7/8/22]
New major releases include tracks from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Boombox Cartel, 4B and more.
Insomniac Music Group and Sony Music Publishing Ink Global Administration Partnership
The partnership provides a myriad of new tools for Insomniac to help develop their roster.
Dillon Francis, ILLENIUM and EVAN GIIA Team Up for Stunning Single, "Don't Let Me Let Go": Listen
The aching single will appear on Francis' long-awaited "This Mixtape Is Fire TOO."
Shut Up - 4B & Shaquille O'Neal
Shadow (Saint Punk Remix) - Boombox Cartel
Electronic Avenue
Don't Let Me Let Go (with ILLENIUM & EVAN GIIA) - Dillon Francis
good 4 u - Culture Code
Sad Reality (feat. Casey Cook) - Codeko
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.