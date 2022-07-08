EDM.com Playlist Picks: Loud Luxury, SG Lewis, Dillon Francis & More [7/8/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Hypnotized - Sophie Ellis-Bextor & Wuh Oh

These Nights - Loud Luxury & KIDDO

Something About Your Love - SG Lewis

Festival Hits

Apex - Ummet Ozcan & Will Sparks

Shut Up - 4B & Shaquille O'Neal

Shadow (Saint Punk Remix) - Boombox Cartel

Electronic Avenue

Don't Let Me Let Go (with ILLENIUM & EVAN GIIA) - Dillon Francis

good 4 u - Culture Code

Sad Reality (feat. Casey Cook) - Codeko

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.