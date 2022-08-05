EDM.com Playlist Picks: SLANDER, Calvin Harris, Eliminate & More [8/5/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Calvin Harris - Obsessed (With Charlie puth & Shenseea)

JES - All or Nothing

Joel Corry & Becky Hill - HISTORY

Festival Hits 2022

ACRAZE - Do It To It (Habstrakt Remix)

MORTEN - No Good

Blanke - Another Planet

Electronic Avenue

SLANDER - Replay (With Dylan Matthew)

Eliminate - Nothing Left

Nitepunk - Black and Colors

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.