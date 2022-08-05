EDM.com Playlist Picks: SLANDER, Calvin Harris, Eliminate & More [8/5/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Calvin Harris - Obsessed (With Charlie puth & Shenseea)
JES - All or Nothing
Joel Corry & Becky Hill - HISTORY
Festival Hits 2022
ACRAZE - Do It To It (Habstrakt Remix)
EDM.com Playlist Picks: SLANDER, Calvin Harris, Eliminate & More [8/5/22]
MORTEN - No Good
Blanke - Another Planet
Electronic Avenue
SLANDER - Replay (With Dylan Matthew)
Eliminate - Nothing Left
Nitepunk - Black and Colors
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.