EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Zeds Dead, HALIENE & More [8/12/22]

New major releases include tracks from RÜFÜS DU SOL, RetroVision, BYOR and more.

c/o Hardwell

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Hardwell - I Feel Like Dancing

GRiZ & TVBOO - Bass Music

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Make It Happen (Dom Dolla Remix)

Festival Hits 2022

BYOR - Say Yes

RetroVision - Pressure

Showtek & Silverland - Free

Electronic Avenue

HALIENE - Reach Across the Sky

Elohim & Nitti Gritti - Float Away

Zeds Dead & MKLA - In My Head

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

