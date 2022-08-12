EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Zeds Dead, HALIENE & More [8/12/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Hardwell - I Feel Like Dancing
GRiZ & TVBOO - Bass Music
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Make It Happen (Dom Dolla Remix)
Festival Hits 2022
BYOR - Say Yes
RetroVision - Pressure
Showtek & Silverland - Free
Electronic Avenue
HALIENE - Reach Across the Sky
Elohim & Nitti Gritti - Float Away
Zeds Dead & MKLA - In My Head
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.