EDM.com Playlist Picks: What So Not, Zedd, Alesso and more [8/19/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

What So Not - On Air (feat. Louis The Child, Captain Cuts & JRM)

Zedd, Maren Morris & BEAUZ - Make You Say

Alesso - Words (feat. Zara Larsson)[Magestic Remix]

Jess Bays - Love Me Better (feat. Leah Guest)

Night Tales - Patient

Festival Hits 2022

Malaa - Hypnotic

Dr. Fresch & Marten Hørger - Free My Mind

LP Giobbi & Caroline Byrne - Forever And A Day

Electronic Avenue

ARMNHMR - Falling Apart (Crankdat Remix)

NURKO - Eternity (feat. Dayce Williams)

DROELOE - Holiday (feat. Ponette)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.