EDM.com Playlist Picks: What So Not, Zedd, Alesso and more [8/19/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
What So Not - On Air (feat. Louis The Child, Captain Cuts & JRM)
Zedd, Maren Morris & BEAUZ - Make You Say
Alesso - Words (feat. Zara Larsson)[Magestic Remix]
Jess Bays - Love Me Better (feat. Leah Guest)
Night Tales - Patient
Recommended Articles
Mass Shooting Threat Averted at Excision’s Bass Canyon Music Festival: Report
The vigilence of attendees prevented would could have been a horrific incident, according to police.
Splash House Brings a Wet and Wild Weekend to Palm Springs
What happens at Splash House stays at Splash House...unless you're EDM.com.
DROELOE's New Single Is a Stunning and Visceral Ride: Listen to "Holiday"
The acclaimed producer has returned with what might just be his most personal song to date.
Festival Hits 2022
Malaa - Hypnotic
Dr. Fresch & Marten Hørger - Free My Mind
LP Giobbi & Caroline Byrne - Forever And A Day
Electronic Avenue
ARMNHMR - Falling Apart (Crankdat Remix)
NURKO - Eternity (feat. Dayce Williams)
DROELOE - Holiday (feat. Ponette)
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.