Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: What So Not, Zedd, Alesso and more [8/19/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: What So Not, Zedd, Alesso and more [8/19/22]

New major releases include tracks from Malaa, Dr. Fresch, LP Giobbi and more.

Jonti Wild

New major releases include tracks from Malaa, Dr. Fresch, LP Giobbi and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

What So Not - On Air (feat. Louis The Child, Captain Cuts & JRM)

Zedd, Maren Morris & BEAUZ - Make You Say

Alesso - Words (feat. Zara Larsson)[Magestic Remix]

Jess Bays - Love Me Better (feat. Leah Guest)

Night Tales - Patient

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bass Canyon 2021
NEWS

Mass Shooting Threat Averted at Excision’s Bass Canyon Music Festival: Report

The vigilence of attendees prevented would could have been a horrific incident, according to police.

By Saad Masood
Splash House
EVENTS

Splash House Brings a Wet and Wild Weekend to Palm Springs

What happens at Splash House stays at Splash House...unless you're EDM.com.

By Rachel Kupfer
DROELOE - 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

DROELOE's New Single Is a Stunning and Visceral Ride: Listen to "Holiday"

The acclaimed producer has returned with what might just be his most personal song to date.

By Konstantinos Karakolis

Festival Hits 2022

Malaa - Hypnotic

Dr. Fresch & Marten Hørger - Free My Mind

LP Giobbi & Caroline Byrne - Forever And A Day

Electronic Avenue

ARMNHMR - Falling Apart (Crankdat Remix)

NURKO - Eternity (feat. Dayce Williams)

DROELOE - Holiday (feat. Ponette)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

Related

louis the child
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Louis The Child, Alesso, SLANDER & More [4/22/22]

New major releases include tracks from PinkPantheress, Valentino Khan & Dillon Francis and more.

kaytranada
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kaytranada, Alesso, San Holo [11/19/21]

New major releases include tracks from deadmau5, Marten Hørger, Kaivon and more.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Dr. Fresch, Tchami & More [5/20/22]

New major releases include tracks from KUURO, G Jones & Lady Bee and more.

beyonce
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Beyoncé, CID, Slushii & More [6/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, Juelz, Dr. Fresch and more.

Martin Garrix and Zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix & Zedd, Louis The Child and Alesso [3/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Ookay, Nicky Romero, Damien N-Drix and more.

Tiesto holding headphones and wearing a red jacket while DJing in front of a big crowd.
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Tiësto, Kygo, Said The Sky and More [8/13/21]

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, Joel Corry & Jax Jones, and more.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Matoma, Chris Lake & More [2/04/22]

New major releases include tracks from Alok, Bleu Clair, Nurko and more.

alesso
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alesso, David Guetta, Dillon Francis and More [8/20/21]

New major releases include tracks from Axwell, Dabin and more.