EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Piece Of Me (with LOVA) - Gryffin
Love Is Gone (Kaskade Remix) - SLANDER & Dylan Matthew
We're Still Young - Nicky Romero & W&W
Festival Hits
My Company - Will Sparks
Recommended Articles
Boomerang Nightclub Aims to Dominate Hong Kong's Nightlife Scene
Having only launched last year, Boomerang landed a coveted spot in DJ Mag's Top 100 list.
Sonny Fodera Announces Release Date and Tracklist of New Album "Wide Awake"
Fodera also dropped the album's second single "Angel," a soulful collab with Clementine Douglas.
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]
New major releases include tracks from Nicky Romero, Virtual Riot, Will Sparks and more.
Fork Funeral - Virtual Riot
What You Like - Curbi
Electronic Avenue
Good Time - Don Diablo
Ghost - Hex Cougar & Heimanu
Just Like You - Kompany
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.