EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]

New major releases include tracks from Nicky Romero, Virtual Riot, Will Sparks and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Piece Of Me (with LOVA) - Gryffin

Love Is Gone (Kaskade Remix) - SLANDER & Dylan Matthew

We're Still Young - Nicky Romero & W&W

Festival Hits

My Company - Will Sparks

Fork Funeral - Virtual Riot

What You Like - Curbi

Electronic Avenue

Good Time - Don Diablo

Ghost - Hex Cougar & Heimanu

Just Like You - Kompany

