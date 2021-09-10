September 10, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]
Publish date:

New major releases include tracks from Nicky Romero, Virtual Riot, Will Sparks and more.
Author:

Koury Angelo

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Piece Of Me (with LOVA) - Gryffin

Love Is Gone (Kaskade Remix) - SLANDER & Dylan Matthew

We're Still Young - Nicky Romero & W&W

Festival Hits

My Company - Will Sparks

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]

