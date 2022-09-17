EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kx5, ILLENIUM, Fred again.. and MORE [9/16/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Fred again.. - Danielle (smile on my face)
Kx5, deadmau5 & Kaskade - Take Me High
Felix Cartal - When I'm In Need
KREAM, IDEMI & Camden Cox - Chemistry
veggi, KALLITECHNIS & Pell - Bliss
Recommended Articles
3LAU and Steve Aoki Invest In Groundbreaking Blockchain Music Production Company
Dance music artists jumped at the opportunity to invest in Arpeggi Labs, a promising startup with the goal to revolutionize digital music production and publishing.
Carl Cox Reunites With Franky Wah for Stunning Techno Single, "See the Sun Rising"
Cox and Wah have once again joined forces after collaborating on 2021's scintillating "We Are One."
Hydraulix Leaves No Stone Unturned With Adrenaline-Fueled EP, "Exposure"
Hydraulix is sure to turn some heads with his new EP on Subtronics' Cyclops Recordings.
Festival Hits 2022
Dr. Fresch & FETISH - Banga
Firebeatz & Chocolate Puma - Listen Up
James Hype - Crank
Electronic Avenue
ILLENIUM & Skylar Grey - From The Ashes
What So Not & MØ - Mercy (2022 Edit)
IMANU, Louis Futon & Cherry Lena - Can't Find The Words
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.