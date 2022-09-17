Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kx5, ILLENIUM, Fred again.. and MORE [9/16/22]

New major releases include tracks from Firebeatz, James Hype, Dr. Fresch and more.

Christian Wade/EDM.com

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Fred again.. - Danielle (smile on my face)

Kx5, deadmau5 & Kaskade - Take Me High

Felix Cartal - When I'm In Need

KREAM, IDEMI & Camden Cox - Chemistry

veggi, KALLITECHNIS & Pell - Bliss

Festival Hits 2022

Dr. Fresch & FETISH - Banga

Firebeatz & Chocolate Puma - Listen Up

James Hype - Crank

Electronic Avenue

ILLENIUM & Skylar Grey - From The Ashes

What So Not & MØ - Mercy (2022 Edit)

IMANU, Louis Futon & Cherry Lena - Can't Find The Words

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

