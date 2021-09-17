EDM.com Playlist Picks: Ofenbach, Steve Aoki, AREA21 and More [9/17/21]

New major releases include tracks from AC Slater, William Black and Apashe and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Music Means Love Forever - Steve Aoki & Armin van Buuren

Hurricane - Ofenbach & Ella Henderson

Alright (feat. KIDDO) - Alle Farben

Festival Hits 2021

Fly With Us - AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo

Ugly Truth - Taiki Nulight

Paris To Berlin - Vion Konger

Electronic Avenue

Broken - William Black & Fairlane

Think You Right (feat. ericdoa & glaive) - Whethan

More More More - Apashe & Lubalin

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.