EDM.com Playlist Picks: Ofenbach, Steve Aoki, AREA21 and More [9/17/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Music Means Love Forever - Steve Aoki & Armin van Buuren
Hurricane - Ofenbach & Ella Henderson
Alright (feat. KIDDO) - Alle Farben
Festival Hits 2021
Fly With Us - AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo
Ugly Truth - Taiki Nulight
Paris To Berlin - Vion Konger
Electronic Avenue
Broken - William Black & Fairlane
Think You Right (feat. ericdoa & glaive) - Whethan
More More More - Apashe & Lubalin
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.