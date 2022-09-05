Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dillon Francis, FISHER, Effin & More [9/2/22]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dillon Francis, FISHER, Effin & More [9/2/22]

New major releases include tracks from Jax Jones, Good Times Ahead, Tsuki and more.

Brian Rapoport/EDM.com

New major releases include tracks from Jax Jones, Good Times Ahead, Tsuki and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Dillon Francis - Goodies

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Jax Jones Remix)

FISHER & MERYLL - Yeah The Girls

Festival Hits 2022

Good Times Ahead - DBL Park

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Disclosure Drop Massive Unreleased Remix of Kim Petras and Sam Smith's "Unholy"

The Grammy-nominated duo dropped their unreleased remix over the weekend during their performance at London’s All Points East.

By Mikala Lugen
Accessible Festivals
NEWS

Accessible Festivals Launches Ticket Grant Program to Bring Live Music to All

Partners include Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza, Stagecoach, and more.

By Mikala Lugen
Dillon Francis at Sunset Music Festival 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dillon Francis, FISHER, Effin & More [9/2/22]

New major releases include tracks from Jax Jones, Good Times Ahead, Tsuki and more.

By Koji Aiken

Effin - Playtime

Tsuki - Running Back

Electronic Avenue

Seven Lions - Call On Me (feat. Vancouver Sleep Clinic)

Elderboork & Tourist - Howl

tyDi, Wish I Was & Ruby May - I Say It's Over

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

Related

hardwell
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Zeds Dead, HALIENE & More [8/12/22]

New major releases include tracks from RÜFÜS DU SOL, RetroVision, BYOR and more.

A black-and-white photo of Australian DJ/producer FISHER wearing white sunglasses and a zebra-print jacket over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: FISHER, Felix Cartal & Elohim, Adventure Club and More [02/11/22]

New major releases include tracks from DubVision, Blanke, QUIX and more.

charlotte de witte
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: SOFI TUKKER, Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix & More [4/29/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tiësto, ODESZA, Madeon and more.

louis the child
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Louis The Child, Alesso, SLANDER & More [4/22/22]

New major releases include tracks from PinkPantheress, Valentino Khan & Dillon Francis and more.

beyonce
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Beyoncé, CID, Slushii & More [6/25/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, Juelz, Dr. Fresch and more.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Dr. Fresch, Tchami & More [5/20/22]

New major releases include tracks from KUURO, G Jones & Lady Bee and more.

loud luxury
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Loud Luxury, SG Lewis, Dillon Francis & More [7/8/22]

New major releases include tracks from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Boombox Cartel, 4B and more.

GREEN VELVET - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 5
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: deadmau5, Green Velvet, Wenzday & More [6/17/22]

New major releases include tracks from Curbi, Black Eyed Peas, Party Favor and more.