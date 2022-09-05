EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dillon Francis, FISHER, Effin & More [9/2/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Dillon Francis - Goodies
Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Jax Jones Remix)
FISHER & MERYLL - Yeah The Girls
Festival Hits 2022
Good Times Ahead - DBL Park
Recommended Articles
Watch Disclosure Drop Massive Unreleased Remix of Kim Petras and Sam Smith's "Unholy"
The Grammy-nominated duo dropped their unreleased remix over the weekend during their performance at London’s All Points East.
Accessible Festivals Launches Ticket Grant Program to Bring Live Music to All
Partners include Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza, Stagecoach, and more.
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dillon Francis, FISHER, Effin & More [9/2/22]
New major releases include tracks from Jax Jones, Good Times Ahead, Tsuki and more.
Effin - Playtime
Tsuki - Running Back
Electronic Avenue
Seven Lions - Call On Me (feat. Vancouver Sleep Clinic)
Elderboork & Tourist - Howl
tyDi, Wish I Was & Ruby May - I Say It's Over
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.