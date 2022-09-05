EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dillon Francis, FISHER, Effin & More [9/2/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Dillon Francis - Goodies

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Jax Jones Remix)

FISHER & MERYLL - Yeah The Girls

Festival Hits 2022

Good Times Ahead - DBL Park

Effin - Playtime

Tsuki - Running Back

Electronic Avenue

Seven Lions - Call On Me (feat. Vancouver Sleep Clinic)

Elderboork & Tourist - Howl

tyDi, Wish I Was & Ruby May - I Say It's Over

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.