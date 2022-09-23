EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nora En Pure, Hannah Wants, SLANDER and More [9/23/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

MEDUZA & Vintage Culture - Under Pressure (feat. Ben Samama)

Hannah Wants - Cure My Desire (feat. Clementine Douglas)

Nora En Pure - Stop Wasting Time

Festival Hits 2022

Malaa - Deep (with DJ Snake & Yung Felix)

Marten Hørger & BIJOU - I Know

Skepsis - Sun Goes Down (Tsuki Remix)

Electronic Avenue

SLANDER & NGHTMRE - Monster

GRiZ, ProbCause, Chrishira Perrier - Airplane Mode

Fred again.. - Bleu (better with time)

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.