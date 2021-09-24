September 24, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Alok, Timmy Trumpet and More [9/24/21]
EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Alok, Timmy Trumpet and More [9/24/21]

New major releases include tracks from Adventure Club, Croatia Squad, Moksi and more.
Sensorium Galaxy

New major releases include tracks from Adventure Club, Croatia Squad, Moksi and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Pepas (David Guetta Remix) - Farruko

Love Is Gone (Alok Remix) - SLANDER & Dylan Matthew

Cardio - Timmy Trumpet

Festival Hits 2021

Green Light (Feat. Kate Wild)(Moksi Remix) - AC Slater & Bleu Clair

Get This Party Jumpin' - Croatia Squad

FACETIME - Garmiani

Electronic Avenue

Here - Adventure Club

We Got It - Crystal Skies & Micah Martin

Superhero In My Sleep - Rival, Asketa & Natan Chaim

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

