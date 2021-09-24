EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Alok, Timmy Trumpet and More [9/24/21]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Pepas (David Guetta Remix) - Farruko
Love Is Gone (Alok Remix) - SLANDER & Dylan Matthew
Cardio - Timmy Trumpet
Festival Hits 2021
Green Light (Feat. Kate Wild)(Moksi Remix) - AC Slater & Bleu Clair
Get This Party Jumpin' - Croatia Squad
FACETIME - Garmiani
Electronic Avenue
Here - Adventure Club
We Got It - Crystal Skies & Micah Martin
Superhero In My Sleep - Rival, Asketa & Natan Chaim
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.